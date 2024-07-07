TikToker stuns viewers after discovering bizarre airplane bathroom

A plane passenger left viewers stunned after showing the ‘unusual’ location of the flight’s bathroom in a viral TikTok.

TikToker and traveler DowineLive, who has over 293,000 followers, took to his platform to share the unique location of the lavatory on a Lufthansa flight.

“This is a normal commercial airplane, it’s not a double-decker… but the bathroom is downstairs,” he said in his video, which showed him standing in the aisle of the plane.

The content creator then pointed the camera towards a staircase leading down to a room with several bathroom stalls. “How cool is that?” he said, after opening one of the doors to reveal the lavatory.

“I’ve never seen this on a plane before. Lufthansa A340-600,” the traveler added in the caption of the 28-second clip, which has gone viral with almost 5 million views and more than 234,000 likes.

According to One Mile At A Time, the lower-level lavatories also feature a gate by the stairs, designed to prevent passengers from falling down the stairs.

Many TikTok users in the comments were impressed by the quirky lavatory layout. “That’s pretty sick tbf,” one person wrote. “Wow. I have flown a lot and have not seen that,” another said.

“I’ve literally never been on anything other than an Airbus. This looks luxury to me,” a third added, while another commented: “Love it! in fact I would feel more comfy using a toilet in proper lavatory space!”

Others, however, raised concerns about the difficulties the bathroom location may pose for passengers in wheelchairs. “Accessibility is not a thing in this airplane,” one user wrote.

“What about people in wheelchairs? This is cool but just wondering,” another shared. “RIP to the people who are in wheelchairs,” a third said.

