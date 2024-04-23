“Genius” Airbnb guest praised for using 15,000 gallons of water to run laundromat

An Airbnb guest is being hailed for their “brilliant” business plan to run a laundromat during their stay, using up 15,000 gallons of water in the process.

TikTok user and Airbnb host ‘crazyairbnbstories‘ is no stranger to sharing the unusual happenings in his Airbnb, with his social media account packed full of bizarre stories about his guests.

However, one case that took “a while to figure out and get to the [bottom] of” occurred after a guest used 15,000 gallons of water during their one-week stay.

As it turns out, according to crazyairbnbstories, this person was never a proper guest to begin with. Instead, they were “running their cleaning business” out of the Airbnb — something viewers have been incredibly supportive of.

There were “red flags” from the start, as when the person first booked it was revealed they lived locally; “I was assuming that they were coming to stay to either build something nearby, stay closer to family, whatever.”

In fact, it turns out the guest was running a professional cleaning business wherein clients could drop off “two weeks’ worth of clothes” and have them washed, folded, and delivered back to their house. When the laundromat ran into some sort of trouble and had to temporarily close, the owner booked an Airbnb to continue work.

“They used over 15,000 gallons of water in one week,” crazyairbnbstories said. “No real harm to me or the property, but my water Bill was extremely expensive, and man, oh man, did those machines get their wear and tear.”

What the Airbnb host may not have expected was viewers’ near-unanimous support of the guest’s DIY laundromat and immense use of water; “Good for them! That’s genius.”

“I’m with the guest… businesses support businesses,” one person wrote, with many agreeing that their “anti-Airbnb” stance led them to side with the guest. Another added, “So.. someone showed up and used the [amenities] they paid for?”