Man exposes gas station for continuing to charge him after pumping

A man is going viral on TikTok after exposing a gas station for continuing to charge him even after putting away the pump.

Gas prices are experiencing another big high right now, especially in states like California. Although prices dropped down to around $4.60 a gallon for a time in the Golden State, they recently shot back up to a reported average of $6.14 per gallon due to several factors.

According to AAA, issues like rising oil prices and the decline of domestic gas stock are to blame, on top of having “no less than four refineries in South California that are having either unexpected outages or are unplanned maintenance,” as told by GasBuddy’s head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan.

However, one California man had to deal with far more than the rising price at the pump when he went to fill up.

Unsplash.com: Erik Mclean A man on TikTok went viral after exposing an Exxon gas station in Dublin, CA for continuing to charge him for gas after he was finished pumping.

TikToker goes viral after gas station continues to charge him after pumping

One TikTok user’s father went to an Exxon gas station based out of Dublin, California when he discovered that the price of his gas kept rising cent by cent… even though he had taken the pump out of his vehicle’s fuel tank.

“I’m already done pumping gas, as you can see, and the amount keeps on going up,” the man said, showing that his pump was not inserted in his car.

“Gas in California is a joke,” the TikToker captioned the clip. “My dad wanted me to post this so people are aware…California is taking your money.”

Commenters couldn’t help but share their own experiences at the pump lately, with one user even claiming they’re paying $7.10 per gallon in Pasadena.

Still others said they’re paying $6.99 in San Diego, while others said they “won’t complain about the $3.21 no more.”

It’s clear that rising gas prices are hitting consumers in the pocket books — and it’s not clear when prices will go down again, although De Haan says California residents might see lower gas prices very soon if other trends across the nation are anything to go by.