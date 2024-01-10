TikToker reveals hack for avoiding wasted food fee at all you can eat buffet

A man went viral after showing his viral hack for hiding food to avoid the dreaded wasted food fee, and TikTok is conflicted.

All you can eat buffets are often the source of hilarity. Not so long ago, popular food TikToker Madison was kicked out of Fogo De Chao by servers after she continued to eat for a solid 8 hours.

Now, a TikToker has gone viral after they filmed a 6 second clip of their friend, where they appear to put a sushi roll in their mouth, but actually secretly drop it into a plastic baby bottle located beneath the table.

He smiles at the camera, clearly pleased with himself. ‘We couldn’t eat another piece,’ the caption reads.

TikTok weigh in on man’s hack to avoid wasted food fee

After the video was posted on TikTok, it gained a whole bunch of comments, with many in support of the man’s buffet hack.

“This is why someone brings an empty purse and lots of napkins inside,” one joked.

“One time we could NOT get our server over to us even though we were the only ppl there, but came right over as soon as I started to put it in my bag,” another revealed.

“I always ask for the bill while we’re actively still eating but on our last round. That way they don’t know if there will be leftovers & wont charge,” one shared.

Some people commented however that the man’s actions might have been unnecessary, stating: “The place I go to, will only charge if it’s like whole uneaten rolls, or majority uneaten/untouched.”

“I’ve never ever been charged and have left like an entire roll,” another concurred.