Viral TikTok iPhone hack is unlocking the internet’s eavesdropping dreams

There’s a new iPhone hack going viral on Tiktok that has users dreaming up ways they could use their phones to eavesdrop on conversations they’re not invited to.

A video from Agents of Shield Actor Elizabeth Henstridge has Tiktok users questioning the morality behind a little-known iPhone feature called ‘Live Listen.’

This is a mode in Apple’s iPhone settings that allows users to listen to conversations happening up to 50ft. away from their device through the use of an exterior Bluetooth-capable device.

While this feature primarily serves as a sort of hearing aid for users with audio impairments, the internet has come up with several creative ways to put the extended range capabilities to the test in their everyday lives.

Viral Tiktok questions the morality of iPhone’s Live Listen feature

When Henstridge’s video started to blow up, it took no time at all for the Marvel star’s comment section to flood with users sharing their experiences with the program, or how they would like to use it in the future.

One of the more nefarious ideas was to listen in on the dinner table while you’re away: “So at family gatherings when I step out of the room I can hear what they’re saying about me now? Bet.”

Similarly, u/Stephanieresists imagined a world of chaos erupting from the adoption of this technology: “A whole messy trail of broken marriages and relationships in 3…2…1…”

Someone else added that this is just S.H.I.E.L.D’s way of watching over Henstridge’s Dr. Simmons, claiming, “It’s Coulson and Fury keeping tabs on you!”

How to setup Live Listen on iPhone

If you want to activate the feature for yourself, you’ll need to dive into your settings.

Open the Accessibility menu Select Hearing Devices Locate your device under MFi Hearing Devices Start Live Listen

Once you’ve tapped the button, you can leave your device behind while still listening to everything going on in the immediate area of your phone.

Whenever you’re done, simply click “End Live Listen” to stop the audio transmission until you turn it back on.

There’s plenty of room to use this feature practically, but be careful what you decide to listen in on – you might be better off not hearing it at all.