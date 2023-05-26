Ludwig is auctioning off his Gold Play Button, life size Jackie Chan statue and more for charity

Ludwig is planning to auction off his Gold Play Button, life size wax statue of Jacki Chan, and “everything” else once again for charity, this time with all proceeds going to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Ludwig is no stranger to putting himself out there for a good cause. He once intentionally trapped himself in a box at DreamHack Atlanta to raise more than $300,000 for the Alveus Sanctuary and No Kid Hungry, all while streaming himself live.

And it seems he is once again putting himself out there, this time with a charity auction. Ludwig has already done one of these in 2022, in which he auctioned off his silver play button, a NFL game ball signed by Tom Brady, and a trophy from Shitcamp.

All in all, that auction raised over $100,000 for No Kid Hungry. And once again, he is auctioning of “everything” in a effort to raise money for charity.

Ludwig announced on his Twitter, “this Sunday [May 28] I’m auctioning off everything I own and starting fresh. Including my Gold Play Button.” Saying that for this year’s auction, all the proceeds will be going to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Ludwig to sell massive haul for Make a Wish charity

As for what he means by everything, we will have to wait and see. As the most absurd object he sold in 2022’s auction was the Cars bed he slept in during his famous 2021 subathon.

He further elaborated in a YouTube Shorts, saying, “I’ve become a major hoarder after becoming a streamer. I allow my chat to spend my money to buy things and they end up buying way to much stuff.”

He goes on to list a few items which his chat made him buy, such as an almost life size figure of Nami from One Piece, a lot of Pokemon Cards, and his $16,000 life size wax statue of Jackie Chan.

He then confirms that all of them, and more, will be sold to fans for a good cause. So it really seems that Ludwig is looking to sell off “everything”.