Ludwig’s 50-hour speedrunning event: Fast50 stream, dates, participants, more

If there’s one champion for speedrunning, it is Ludwig. The streaming star has long been an advocate for speedrunning and breaking records, to the point of creating the God Gamer Gauntlet speedrun category.

Finally, after years of teasing, Ludwig is hosting his very own speedrunning event with a multi-day marathon filled with many other famous streamers.

From dates to participants, here’s everything there is to know about Ludwig’s Fast50 event.

Ludwig’s 50-hour speedrunning marathon: When is Fast50 happening?

Fast50 will be held from May 31 to June 2 in a 50-hour marathon filled with speedrunning.

The event is slated to take place in Covina, California, with VIP Tickets on sale on the Fast50 website for $500.

Ludwig’s 50-hour speedrunning marathon: How to watch & stream Fast50

Fast50 will be streaming on both Ludwig’s YouTube channel and the MogulMoves Twitch channel. Knowing Ludwig, other streamers will seemingly be allowed to co-stream the event as well.

We have embedded the MogulMoves channel below for your convenience.

Ludwig’s 50-hour speedrunning marathon: Who will be participating?

In Fast50’s announcement, it was revealed that a whole host of famous speedrunners will be attending the event, with more to be announced. Ludwig will be the host of the event.

Below you can find all the speedrunners which have been announced.

Vysuals

Stanz

PointCrow

MoistCr1TiKaL

Alpharad

GranPooBear

EazySpeezy

DougDoug

CONEY

ZFG

dannyB

cyja

Liam

LilAggy

star0chris

LilKirbs

Linkus7

Niftski

Simply

Wirtual

We will update you here when more participants are announced.

Ludwig’s 50-hour speedrunning marathon: What games will be played?

A full games list hasn’t been announced, but based on the participants, we can make safe bets on some of the games will be featured in Fast50.

Although not a complete list, you can expect; Super Mario 64 (and essentially many other versions of Super Mario), Trackmania, Mario Party, Only Up, CupHead, Battle for the Bikini Bottom, Breath of the Wild, and more.