Ludwig says he got in trouble stealing YouTube Play Button from MrBeast’s biggest video

After stealing a YouTube play button with JaidenAnimations name on it from MrBeast’s biggest video, Ludwig says he got in trouble with the YouTube star’s team.

On July 13, 2024, MrBeast uploaded his ‘50 YouTubers fight for $1,000,000‘ video that saw some of the biggest names on the internet compete for the prize.

JaidenAnimations ended up winning the challenge and hopes to use the $1M to send some over 13M+ subscribers to art school in the near future.

To help decorate the video set, MrBeast struck a deal with YouTube to have replica play buttons created for each participant… and Ludwig revealed after the video went live that he stole the one with Jaiden’s name on it.

He donated the diamond play button to CDawGVA’s annual charity auction but revealed during an episode of The Yard podcast that MrBeast’s team wasn’t exactly happy with him.

“I didn’t realize their deal with YouTube, so I just stole Jaiden’s because I thought it would be funny,” he said. “The day the video comes out, I told my chat that I got the play button and I’m going to sell it at Connor’s auction.

“And then, my phone blew up. I’m gone the whole day, then I come back and it’s MrBeast’s team. Apparently, they signed a legal contract stating that you can’t sell it. Now, I can’t auction it off [at CDawgVA’s charity auction.]”

(Topic starts at 36:37)

Luckily, Jaiden had already planned on donating her own personal diamond play button, so the auction is still being offered. As of writing, the bid on Jaiden’s donation is sitting at a massive $14,200.

Another item available in the charity auction is a gaming session with Twitch star Pokimane, which is sitting with a top bid of over $30,000 as of this writing.