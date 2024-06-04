Ludwig’s Fast50 speedrunning event raises over $250K for charity

YouTube star Ludwig’s Fast50 charity speedrunning event raised over a quarter-million dollars for two organizations after 52 hours of streaming.

From May 31 – June 2, Ludwig and a host of famous speedrunners gathered together for a 50-hour speedrunning event with the goal of raising money for two charities: Wings for Life and No Kid Hungry.

After 52 hours of streaming, the final tally donated by viewers added up to $251,924.

“That’s f*cking insane,” Ludwig announced, revealing that they’d more than doubled the amount of money they’d started with on that day. “In the past seven hours we’ve raised another $30,000.”

Article continues after ad

Wings for Life is a nonprofit research foundation focused on finding ways to heal injured spinal cords, which received $125,000 from Ludiwg’s event.

No Kid Hungry is another nonprofit organization that is working toward ending child hunger both in the United States and worldwide. Thanks to Fast50, 1.25 million meals will be given to children in need.

Article continues after ad

Ludwig shouted out donators in a celebratory post on Twitter/X, saying the event “went better than I could ever have hoped.”

That’s not all; he even teased the possibility of a Fast100 speedrunning stream next year, potentially aiming for a longer event with even more speedrunners involved.

Article continues after ad