Ludwig set to revive Twitch channel with Creator Dodgeball Championship event

Ludwig is set to revive his Twitch channel with a stream and a fresh name change with the Creator Dodgeball Championship event.

Back in November 2021, Ludwig shocked the internet by revealing that he signed an exclusive contract with YouTube Gaming, which marked the end of his time on Twitch.

He’s accidentally gone live on Twitch in the past, but quickly ended the stream to move back over to his channel on YouTube.

Ludwig is finally reviving his Twitch channel with the reveal of the Creator Dodgeball Championship event, and he’s changed the name entirely.

Article continues after ad

Ludwig revives Twitch channel, but there’s a catch

Revealed in a video on his Twitter account on December 4, 2023, Ludwig is representing Team YouTube during the first-ever Creator Dodgeball World Championship.

Article continues after ad

He makes it clear in the video that the event will be streamed on YouTube and Twitch, but he doesn’t reveal what channels are streaming it in the video.

The Mogul Moves Twitter account shared a link to where you can buy tickets for the event and also revealed the game will be streamed on Ludwig’s YouTube channel as well as the Mogul Moves Twitch page.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

If you go to the Mogul Moves Twitch page, you’ll see it’s actually Ludwig’s main channel that’s getting used for the event. It even has some of his past streams and clips as of the time of writing. It makes sense that he would take advantage of the follower count on his existing, unused channel, for the event.

Article continues after ad

It’s unknown whether it’ll be a simulcast or a completely different set of hosts on the Mogul Moves channel, so we’ll have to wait to see.

Article continues after ad

How to Watch Creator Dodgeball Championship

The Creator Dodgeball Championship takes place on Sun, Dec 10, 2023, at 1:00 PM PST/4 PM ET. It can be watched on Ludwig’s YouTube channel or the Mogul Moves Twitch Channel.

You can buy tickets to check out the event in person on their website, as well.

For more news and other viral stories across the internet, keep it locked to Dexerto.