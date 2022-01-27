Ludwig fans force streamer to tease “Subathon 2” after losing YouTube wager

Ludwig Ahgren was forced to bait his fans on Twitter by teasing an announcement for ‘Subathon 2.0,’ a fake follow-up to his record-shattering 2021 Twitch stream.

We’re fast approaching the first anniversary of Ludwig’s biggest endeavor. It’s been 10 months since Ludwig skyrocketed to the top of Twitch as a result of his immensely popular 31-day subathon.

While plenty has changed over the following year for the now-YouTube exclusive streamer, he’s made one thing abundantly clear since ending that historic broadcast: Ludwig has vowed to “never” do it again.

Although he’s open to marathon streams, the North American star has no intention of committing to a full-fledged subathon anytime soon.

Knowing this full well, viewers in his January 26 stream found the perfect moment to force his hand. By losing a YouTube wager and having some poor luck, Ludwig found himself teasing ‘Subathon 2.0,’ all against his will.

A common event on Ludwig’s channel is a ‘spin the wheel challenge.’ In this instance, the streamer reacted to a range of clips and if he happened to laugh, the wheel would start spinning.

On each segment of the wheel was a different task. Some were positive, forcing Ludwig to ‘love raid’ another streamer. But others like ‘dying hair’ were a little riskier. It just so happened that an hour into this challenge, the wheel landed on: Chat Tweets on My Account.

With suggestions immediately piling up, it was down to viewers to vote on what Ludwig’s Twitter account should send out next.

Coming Soon… Subathon 2.0 🚗 — ludwig (@LudwigAhgren) January 27, 2022

Without hesitation, the very first suggestion made it through: the majority of fans watching along voted for Ludwig to tweet a teaser of a new subathon.

“The problem is, the 30,000 people in here are a fraction of the 1.2 million people that follow me [on Twitter],” Ludwig said. “It would create some uproar.”

“Bad idea?” he questioned moments before hitting the bright blue ‘tweet’ button. “It can’t be that bad. Realistically, me announcing a subathon changes nothing about peoples day to day lives.”

Within seconds, the tweet exploded on social media thousands reacting to the ‘news.’ “This is such a bad idea,” he laughed moments after seeing the reception.

While Ludwig is clearly against a repeat of his famous 2021 subathon, he told fans if it ever did happen, “this is how [he] would actually announce it.”

Although the forced tweet has set the internet ablaze once again, don’t hold your breath for Ludwig to change his mind: “Follow through? No f***ing shot.”