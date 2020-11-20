 LoL streamer mortified after forgetting to mute mic in school Zoom class - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

LoL streamer mortified after forgetting to mute mic in school Zoom class

Published: 20/Nov/2020 18:52

by Michael Gwilliam
Twitch streamer scyrine plays LoL
Riot Games/Twitch/scyrine/Zoom

Share

League of Legends Twitch streamer ‘Scyrine’ was left humiliated after he forgot to mute his microphone while in class on a Zoom call.

Due to the global health crisis, many jobs and even schools have moved completely online, with employees and students using Zoom – an online meeting software – to communicate with each other.

Of course, because everything is done at home now, it means that some students have ample opportunities to slack off or even play video games and stream on Twitch in class.

During a November 19 broadcast, the streamer was playing League of Legends and started raging at the exact moment his teacher was talking. Unknown to the player, however, he left his mic unmuted – meaning the entire class could hear him.

scyrine forgets to mute his microphone
Twitch/scyrine
The streamer forgot to mute his mic while in class.

“I’m done, I can’t play this game!” he exclaimed while standing up. “I’m done, I’m done, I’m done. I’m so f**king done, guys.”

As the streamer kept shouting, eventually the teacher stepped in and asked who was making all the noise.

“Guys, what is that?” she asked.

It was at this moment that Scyrine knew he screwed up. “I wasn’t muted,” he softly said.

“Guys at home, did someone have something go off accidentally?” she further inquired.

Sensing he had no other choice but to lie, Scyrine claimed his brother started making noise in his room.

“Josh, you got to ban your brother from the room, alright?” she requested. “Okay, so now Josh, you can answer that question.”

Unfortunately, because he was too busy playing League of Legends, the streamer had no idea what was even being discussed in class. After being given a multiple-choice question, he ended up incorrectly answering an easy query about check-cashing stores – much to the amusement of his chat.

“It’s two!” viewers spammed, shocked that he answered the multiple-choice question incorrectly.

This just goes to show that if you’re ever going to play a video game in class, you probably shouldn’t – but if you do, be sure your microphone is muted at all times.

Entertainment

Logan Paul sends warning to Austin McBroom after being called out

Published: 20/Nov/2020 18:52

by Virginia Glaze
Logan Paul Austin McBroom boxing
YouTube: The ACE Family, imPaulsive

Share

ACE Family Logan Paul

YouTube star Logan Paul has issued a pointed warning toward Austin McBroom, after the ACE Family patriarch called out the “Maverick” for a potential boxing match — but it looks like he may have bitten off more than he can chew.

Austin McBroom stirred up internet drama in a big way after calling out fellow influencers Bryce Hall, Jake Paul and Logan Paul in a series of unexpected Instagram posts on November 15.

Bragging that he would pay $5 million to anyone willing to step in the ring with him, McBroom quickly sparked the ire of Jake Paul, who hit back with accusations that Broom’s wife, Catherine Paiz, was flirting with him in the DMs.

It seems that older brother Logan has even more dirt on the ACE Family father, as told during a segment of his ‘imPaulsive’ podcast shortly after the drama went viral across social media circles.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Austin McBroom (@austinmcbroom)

“It’s a good play to get some attention quickly, because he did,” Paul said of the matter. “He called out Bryce Hall, he called out me and Jake. He made a comment, some shit like, ‘Yo, y’all are acting like vets when you’ve only been boxing for two or three years.’”

While he agreed with McBroom’s statement on that front to some degree, he gave a pointed warning to the influencer, appearing to hint that he had some serious dirt that could get dragged into the limelight during a press conference, should their purported bout ever become a reality.

“We know too much,” Paul continued. “It’s a dangerous game for Austin. It’s a very dangerous game, because it’s so much more than just a fight. There’s a lot of chirping. There’s a lot that gets exposed. If you have something in your life that hasn’t come out yet, trust me — it’ll come out in the press conferences.”

(Topic begins at 1:50)

Logan isn’t the only Paul brother who apparently has dirt on the ACE Family; even Jake seemed to hold something over their heads, running an Instagram poll for his fans asking if he should “expose” even more secrets about his alleged DMs with Paiz.

Jake Paul asks fans if he should expose the "receipts" between himself and Catherine Paiz.
Instagram: Jake Paul
Jake Paul claimed to have “receipts” of his conversations with Catherine Paiz.

With Logan getting into beef with the likes of Floyd Mayweather and Jake’s own bout with Nate Robinson looming on the horizon, it seems that influencer boxing is picking up, once again — but there’s no telling if Austin McBroom will risk his reputation for a chance in the ring.