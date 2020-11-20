LoL streamer mortified after forgetting to mute mic in school Zoom class - Dexerto

League of Legends Twitch streamer ‘Scyrine’ was left humiliated after he forgot to mute his microphone while in class on a Zoom call.

Due to the global health crisis, many jobs and even schools have moved completely online, with employees and students using Zoom – an online meeting software – to communicate with each other.

Of course, because everything is done at home now, it means that some students have ample opportunities to slack off or even play video games and stream on Twitch in class.

During a November 19 broadcast, the streamer was playing League of Legends and started raging at the exact moment his teacher was talking. Unknown to the player, however, he left his mic unmuted – meaning the entire class could hear him.

“I’m done, I can’t play this game!” he exclaimed while standing up. “I’m done, I’m done, I’m done. I’m so f**king done, guys.”

As the streamer kept shouting, eventually the teacher stepped in and asked who was making all the noise.

“Guys, what is that?” she asked.

It was at this moment that Scyrine knew he screwed up. “I wasn’t muted,” he softly said.

“Guys at home, did someone have something go off accidentally?” she further inquired.

Sensing he had no other choice but to lie, Scyrine claimed his brother started making noise in his room.

“Josh, you got to ban your brother from the room, alright?” she requested. “Okay, so now Josh, you can answer that question.”

Unfortunately, because he was too busy playing League of Legends, the streamer had no idea what was even being discussed in class. After being given a multiple-choice question, he ended up incorrectly answering an easy query about check-cashing stores – much to the amusement of his chat.

“It’s two!” viewers spammed, shocked that he answered the multiple-choice question incorrectly.

This just goes to show that if you’re ever going to play a video game in class, you probably shouldn’t – but if you do, be sure your microphone is muted at all times.