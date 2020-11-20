 Twitch streamer loses it after ruining rare expensive Pokemon card - Dexerto
Twitch streamer loses it after ruining rare expensive Pokemon card

Published: 20/Nov/2020 15:25

by Connor Bennett
Wesbtw from Twitch and a Gigantamax Pikachu from Pokemon
Twitter: Wesbtw1/Pokemon

Twitch streamer Wesbtw was left fuming after he managed to pack a $200 Pikachu card but had to ruin it because a viewer had paid for the pack to be bent before opening. 

In recent months, classic Pokemon cards have become all the rage again. Collectors from all over have been benefiting as people are spending absurd amounts to chase the holy grail cards.

Some have the pockets to just go direct and purchase an incredible card for an insane price, while others are chasing that rush of opening packs in the hopes of getting something incredible that might be worth a life-changing amount. Though, not everyone can pack a PSA 10 Chirozard or Blastoise and make thousands.

Instead, some collectors have to settle for a smaller amount. However, in the case of Twitch streamer Wesbtw, that profit was completely taken away because of a donation from a viewer. 

Screenshot of a 1999 1st edition booster box from the Pokemon Trading Card Game.
The Pokemon Company / Wizards of the Coast
The booster box from 1999 is now worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The streamer, who has over 29,000 followers on Twitch, had a donation incentive in place where, if a viewer donated $50, he would bend the pack before revealing its contents. 

A viewer decided to take him up on that offer nearly three hours into his stream as he opened a Pokemon Sword and Shield Vivid Voltage pack. Wesbtw was pained to see the result of the bend, but it only got worse as he revealed his last card – a rare rainbow-themed VMax version of Pikachu.

He threw the card on the desk before putting his head in his hands and slumping in his card – resulting in the streamer sliding onto his floor. “Oh my God, it actually f**king happened,” Wesbtw called out, lamenting his luck at bending the card. 

For anyone out of the loop on the newer Pokemon cards, the one that the streamer is worth around $250, so he was set to make a nice chunk of change. However, the damage tanks the value somewhat. 

Even a round of 50 gifted subs to his channel couldn’t brighten the streamers mood, as he lamented his bad luck at bending, and ruining, such an expensive card.

YouTuber roasts “cringe” car videos on TikTok

Published: 20/Nov/2020 14:51

by Kieran Bicknell
YouTube: Drew Peacock

TikTok continues to dominate the social media scene, with everything from hilarious short videos to fully-fledged scandals. There’s also a ‘car’ section of the app, but one YouTuber has let rip when discussing the genre, branding it “cringe.”

Roasting other people’s cars on social media is always interesting, but the outlandish cars on TikTok in particular have proven to be the perfect material for YouTuber Drew Peacock.

While platforms such as Instagram or Twitter are well-known for hosting the ‘car scene‘, TikTok is relatively new to automotive fans. The vertical-only videos restrict a lot of typical ‘shots’ used with cars, while the short-form videos prevent any sort of in-depth reviews or content.

That’s not to say that car enthusiasts haven’t tried to make use of the platform. However, according to Drew, it hasn’t been particularly successful for many.

TikTok Camber Car
YouTube: Drew Peacock
Drew branded heavily-cambered cars such as this “useless.”

YouTuber brands car scene TikTok as “cringe”

Having gathered a number of viral and well-viewed TikToks to review, YouTuber Drew Peacock went in with an open mind, saying his fans have “wanted him to do a TikTok review for some time.”

Unfortunately, things got off to a bad start with a heavily-modified Honda. The big wing, custom graphics, and neon lighting didn’t sit well at all with Drew.

Not only was the car not to his taste, but it set him off on a rant about the scene in general on TikTok. He labeled it “cringe” and said it was full of “whack-a** cars and with popular songs over [the video] to make it look hard.”

Things didn’t get much better from there. Having watched a video of a heavily-cambered Nissan 350Z without music, he says the clips are just “useless” especially without the musical overlay to add interest.

TikTok seems to host plenty of modified car videos, since the cars themselves are visually striking. However, these were branded “goofy” and “the dumbest **** ever.” Each to their own, but if your car can’t go more than one block without attracting police attention, there’s probably an issue there.

Overall, despite a few race videos that seemed to be amusing, the general consensus of the video was that car TikTok isn’t a great place to be. While there’s no doubt there will be plenty of people that love the videos featured, they clearly weren’t to this YouTubers taste.