Twitch streamer loses it after ruining rare expensive Pokemon card - Dexerto

Twitch streamer Wesbtw was left fuming after he managed to pack a $200 Pikachu card but had to ruin it because a viewer had paid for the pack to be bent before opening.

In recent months, classic Pokemon cards have become all the rage again. Collectors from all over have been benefiting as people are spending absurd amounts to chase the holy grail cards.

Some have the pockets to just go direct and purchase an incredible card for an insane price, while others are chasing that rush of opening packs in the hopes of getting something incredible that might be worth a life-changing amount. Though, not everyone can pack a PSA 10 Chirozard or Blastoise and make thousands.

Instead, some collectors have to settle for a smaller amount. However, in the case of Twitch streamer Wesbtw, that profit was completely taken away because of a donation from a viewer.

The streamer, who has over 29,000 followers on Twitch, had a donation incentive in place where, if a viewer donated $50, he would bend the pack before revealing its contents.

A viewer decided to take him up on that offer nearly three hours into his stream as he opened a Pokemon Sword and Shield Vivid Voltage pack. Wesbtw was pained to see the result of the bend, but it only got worse as he revealed his last card – a rare rainbow-themed VMax version of Pikachu.

He threw the card on the desk before putting his head in his hands and slumping in his card – resulting in the streamer sliding onto his floor. “Oh my God, it actually f**king happened,” Wesbtw called out, lamenting his luck at bending the card.

For anyone out of the loop on the newer Pokemon cards, the one that the streamer is worth around $250, so he was set to make a nice chunk of change. However, the damage tanks the value somewhat.

Even a round of 50 gifted subs to his channel couldn’t brighten the streamers mood, as he lamented his bad luck at bending, and ruining, such an expensive card.