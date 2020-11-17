 Jake Paul appears to hint at potential fight with brother Logan Paul - Dexerto
Jake Paul appears to hint at potential fight with brother Logan Paul

Published: 17/Nov/2020 23:46

by Virginia Glaze
Photos of Jake Paul and Logan Paul are shown side by side.
YouTube: Jake Paul, imPaulsive

Jake Paul Logan Paul

It’s no secret that Jake Paul has beef with quite a number of top-tier influencers, but it seems that his sights are now settling on his own brother, Logan, as told in an interview regarding his current boxing career.

Both Paul brothers have taken their athleticism to the next level, with the YouTubers throwing down in professional boxing matches against fellow influencers in the past three years.

However, Jake has since scored a match with former NBA pro Nate Robinson, and the trash-talk is as heated as you might expect; but a name has risen up in the banter that no one saw coming.

During an interview with YouTuber ‘The Schmo’ on November 16, Jake admitted that he’d take on his own brother, and appeared quite confident in his chances.

 

“I think we’ll fight,” Jake admitted. “I mean, at this point, he’s talking s**t to the paparazzi! But how is this guy so confident when he hasn’t won a single f**king fight? I don’t get it!”

“Logan would get knocked out, though,” he added, after reminding viewers about the various invitations to brawl he’s received over the past year. “He can’t really box.”

(Topic begins at 3:55)

It’s worth noting that Jake isn’t the only one talking trash, at the present moment; Logan likewise called him out for using his body as a model for his fight poster, which was taken from a popular Instagram photo of his.

 

Jake’s claims about Logan talking smack to the paps isn’t untrue, either; just a couple days prior, Logan bragged that he could defeat Floyd Mayweather in both a street fight and the UFC octagon, after it was rumored the two would face off in the boxing ring earlier this year.

 

While this isn’t the first time the brothers have feuded, it certainly raises the unique possibility of fans seeing a legitimate boxing match between two of YouTube’s most divisive figures.

Sure, Logan may never have won a fight, but it’s worth noting that Jake won against two opponents who appeared wholly underprepared.

If the fight between them ends up happening, the winner is anyone’s guess — but we’re putting our money on the viewership.

Mr Beast asks YouTubers to help make his own YouTube Rewind 2020

Published: 17/Nov/2020 21:48

by Brent Koepp
YouTube: Mr Beast

Mr Beast

Jimmy ‘Mr Beast’ Donaldson is calling on fellow content creators to help him make their own YouTube Rewind, following the Google-owned company’s recent cancellation of the yearly recap in November.

Love or hate it, YouTube Rewind has become a major part of the video platform. The annual recap happens every December and takes a look back at the entire year to highlight popular trends and content creators.

Unfortunately on November 12, the Google-owned company announced they were “taking a break” for 2020. Not letting it stand, the site’s rising star Mr Beast has announced he is making his own, and is asking for help.

Screenshot of popular YouTuber Mr Beast posing with fireworks.
Instagram: Mr Beast
The popular YouTuber is going to make Rewind 2020.

Mr Beast rallies YouTubers to make their own 2020 Rewind

Rewind initially launched in 2010 as a simple list of the top 50 most popular videos. The recap has evolved over the last decade, and eventually became a major budget production featuring the platform’s biggest creators.

However in November, YouTube announced they were cancelling the event, stating, “2020 has been different. And it doesn’t feel right to carry on as if it weren’t. So we are taking a break from Rewind this year.”

Mr Beast reacted to the decision on Twitter, and said he would make his own. “Since YouTube isn’t making a rewind this year, I’m going to 🙂 If any other creators want to help just reply! I’m going to need it,” his November 17 tweets read.

Within minutes of posting, some of YouTube’s top creators replied to Donaldson’s tweet wanting to chip in to his Rewind 2020 project. Popular tech reviewer Marques ‘MKBHD’ Brownlee offered his production assistance. “I volunteer to help production or literally whatever else can make this great,” he said.

Other Tech personalities also offered their help, from Linus Tech Tips to Austin Evans. Popular gaming personalities Vikram ‘Vikkstar’ Barn and 100 Thieves The Mob star Classify also wanted to jump in on the community-created project.

Hilariously, Irish star Sean ‘Jacksepticeye’ McLoughlin gave advice to Mr Beast, and told him to make the video purposely bad.

“Pls make it cringey! I miss the good cringey rewinds,” he joked.

Given Mr Beast’s track record of continually one-upping his already insane videos, it will be interesting to see what he can come up with for Rewind 2020. With some of YouTube’s top tech reviewers offering their assistance, we could get something epic.

This isn’t the first time Donaldson has rallied to bring the community together. In April, he hosted a live stream where the platform’s biggest creators faced off for a Rock Paper Scissors competition for a $250k prize.