Jake Paul appears to hint at potential fight with brother Logan Paul - Dexerto

It’s no secret that Jake Paul has beef with quite a number of top-tier influencers, but it seems that his sights are now settling on his own brother, Logan, as told in an interview regarding his current boxing career.

Both Paul brothers have taken their athleticism to the next level, with the YouTubers throwing down in professional boxing matches against fellow influencers in the past three years.

However, Jake has since scored a match with former NBA pro Nate Robinson, and the trash-talk is as heated as you might expect; but a name has risen up in the banter that no one saw coming.

During an interview with YouTuber ‘The Schmo’ on November 16, Jake admitted that he’d take on his own brother, and appeared quite confident in his chances.

“I think we’ll fight,” Jake admitted. “I mean, at this point, he’s talking s**t to the paparazzi! But how is this guy so confident when he hasn’t won a single f**king fight? I don’t get it!”

“Logan would get knocked out, though,” he added, after reminding viewers about the various invitations to brawl he’s received over the past year. “He can’t really box.”

It’s worth noting that Jake isn’t the only one talking trash, at the present moment; Logan likewise called him out for using his body as a model for his fight poster, which was taken from a popular Instagram photo of his.

Jake’s claims about Logan talking smack to the paps isn’t untrue, either; just a couple days prior, Logan bragged that he could defeat Floyd Mayweather in both a street fight and the UFC octagon, after it was rumored the two would face off in the boxing ring earlier this year.

While this isn’t the first time the brothers have feuded, it certainly raises the unique possibility of fans seeing a legitimate boxing match between two of YouTube’s most divisive figures.

Sure, Logan may never have won a fight, but it’s worth noting that Jake won against two opponents who appeared wholly underprepared.

If the fight between them ends up happening, the winner is anyone’s guess — but we’re putting our money on the viewership.