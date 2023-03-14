Logan Paul shocks Dave Portnoy by revealing 2023 mystery boxing opponent

YouTube star Logan Paul teased his next boxing opponent for a match in 2023, shocking Barstool prez Dave Portnoy on an episode of the IMPAULSIVE podcast.

Logan Paul is finally getting back in the boxing ring — and it looks like his next opponent is a seriously impressive fighter.

Logan Paul, alongside business partner KSI, kickstarted the current influencer boxing trend that’s taking over social media with their first bout in 2018.

After two fights with KSI and an exhibition with Floyd Mayweather in 2021, Paul appeared to set his sights elsewhere, securing a multi-year contract with the WWE.

Screenshot via WWE Logan Paul has been making a name for himself in the WWE.

However, it looks like ‘The Maverick’ is set to make his big boxing comeback this year… and he’s facing off with a shocking opponent.

Paul sat down with Barstool president Dave Portnoy on a March 14 episode of the IMPAULSIVE podcast when the YouTuber claimed he was taking a fight in 2023.

Logan Paul teases big opponent for 2023 boxing match

When Portnoy asked who it was, Logan answered him — but made sure to censor out the name (and his face) so no one will know who he’ll meet in the ring.

Although the other fighter remains a mystery for fans, Portnoy was clearly impressed by Paul’s answer, and seemed bewildered by how this bout came to be.

“No sh*t,” Portnoy exclaimed.

“Cool, right?” Paul remarked.

“You guys — I don’t know what the f*ck,” Portnoy said.

“I don’t know what’s going on, either,” Paul agreed.

(Topic begins at 43 minutes)

Paul also explained that he had to change his opponent after he tore his MCL during a wrestling match last year. Now, it looks like the bout has been pushed back with a new rival, leaving fans anxious for more information.

This is just the latest influencer boxing information to go viral after KSI appeared to respond to rumors of taking a tag team match alongside Floyd Mayweather for later this year.