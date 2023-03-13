KSI & Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao & Salt Papi tag team match reportedly “in the works”

A tag team match between KSI & Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao & Salt Papi has been teased online — but it’s not certain this fantastical match is actually happening.

KSI’s boxing career is headed toward its end, as the influencer has officially claimed he’s retiring after his next three fights.

The YouTuber, who sparked the current influencer-boxing trend back in 2018 alongside Logan Paul, hopes to fight on the Misfits x DAZN Series 007 card, take a match with the winner of the upcoming Kingpyn Tournament, and finally settle the score with either Tommy Fury or Jake Paul before the year’s end.

Now, it’s looking like his next big match could involve a major name in the boxing game — but it’s unclear if this match made in heaven is legit.

KSI & Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao & Salt Papi tag team match teased

On March 13, influencer-boxing promo company Happy Punch tweeted a fight poster for a tag-team match between KSI & Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao & Salt Papi.

It’s not completely unbelievable that Floyd Mayweather might team up with KSI for a boxing event, as he notably faced off with Logan Paul back in 2021 and took a bout with KSI’s little bro, Deji, the year after.

However, this possible match doesn’t seem to completely line up with KSI’s plans for the year. Although KSI hasn’t said who he’s taking on for Misfits Series 007 in May, it’s highly speculated that he’s fighting a “pro boxer,” which many believe could be Joe Fournier.

As for Floyd, he’s scheduled for five exhibition matches in five countries for 2023, and it’s similarly unknown who he’s facing for these bouts at the time of writing.

However, out of the five countries Mayweather has listed, the United Kingdom is not one of them… which is likely the battlefield for Misfits 007 this Summer.

KSI’s manager responds to Floyd Mayweather tag team rumors

These claims are looking a little more likely after a recent comment from KSI’s manager, Mams Taylor, who said he’s “been working” on this particular matchup in response to a fan.

For now, it’s looking like this tag-team bout is mere hearsay — but we’ll keep you updated right here on Dexerto if this jaw-dropping event actually comes to fruition.