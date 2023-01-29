Logan Paul stuns WWE fans with incredible Royal Rumble spot

Logan Paul has proved his aptitude for professional wrestling once again, making a surprise appearance at the WWE Royal Rumble and pulling off an epic spot in the process.

Logan Paul’s transition from Vine to YouTube and now into the world of combat sports has been seriously impressive.

While he more than held his own in the ring across two fights with KSI and then a bout with all-time legend Floyd Mayweather, he’s growing more and more involved in the world of professional wrestling and the WWE.

We saw him entertain wrestling fans back in 2022 with an appearance at SummerSlam and, on January 28, he made a shock appearance in the WWE’s infamous Royal Rumble match.

Logan Paul stuns fans with jaw-dropping Royal Rumble spot

The annual wrestling event sees thirty competitors introduced into the ring in a random order, with the last fighter standing crowned the winner.

It’s one of the WWE’s biggest nights and the 2023 edition saw Logan Paul steal the show.

Lining up against Trevor ‘Ricochet’ Mann while the ring was littered with exhausted competitors, the pair launched themselves off the ropes and came together in mid-air.

An audible collision put both men down onto the canvas, much to the delight of the thousands of fans watching inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

With Logan still fairly new to the world of WWE, fans were stunned at such a high risk and impressive spot being pulled off at such a big moment.

While the set piece wowed the audience, it wasn’t conducive to a win for the 27-year-old, who was eliminated shortly after by eventual winner Cody Rhodes.

There’s surely more to come from Logan in the world of WWE and, based on what we’ve seen so far, it’s something to be excited about.