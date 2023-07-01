Logan Paul has revealed in a recent IMPLAUSIVE podcast that he “almost died” during the second solo jump in his skydiving career.

Logan Paul is certainly no stranger to adrenaline-pumping sports as the influencer-turned-fighter continues his WWE career, with official confirmation that Logan is gonna star in the upcoming Money in the Bank ladder match.

But he also enjoys various extreme sports in his free time, such as the main topic of one of his discussions with Prince Royce during IMPLAUSIVE episode 384, which was skydiving.

Prince Royce shared during the podcast that he got his skydiving license and has done 54 skydiving jumps since, before the topic shifted to the discussion of skydiving accidents. Logan then shared that during his second-ever solo jump he “almost died”.

Logan Paul reveals how he “almost died” while skydiving

The whole discussion started when Royce brought up a statistic that claims you are more likely to suffer an accident on the way to your skydiving location rather than during a skydive, to which Logan brought up the exact chances of suffering an accident during one of such jumps.

Mike Majlak, co-host of IMPLAUSIVE then followed up Logan’s comment by stating: “he knows all about it because he almost died.”

When Royce asked for clarification Logan said: “My second solo jump, my main chute did not open, I had to cutaway,” referring to the action of releasing the main parachute, which usually happens when it’s malfunctioning, followed up by the opening of the backup parachute.

It’s unclear whether Logan is recalling the events recorded in his 2018 YouTube video featuring the content creator in a similar skydiving accident, or whether he’s referring to a completely different situation.

Surprisingly this is not the first time the influencer’s life has been put in danger while partaking in some extreme sport, as just last year Logan and his girlfriend took part in a terrifying dune buggy crash.