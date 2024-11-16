Mike Tyson claims he almost died before Jake Paul bout & chose to fight anyways

Mike Tyson claims that he almost died when his fight with Jake Paul was delayed in June 2024, with him requiring a ton of training to get back in shape after the huge setback.

Despite the result, he was optimistic about how things went, saying that he has “no regrets” and was happy to get back into the ring.

“I almost died in June. Had 8 blood transfusions. Lost half my blood and 25lbs in hospital and had to fight to get healthy to fight so I won,” Tyson explained.

“To have my children see me stand toe to toe and finish 8 rounds with a talented fighter half my age in front of a packed Dallas Cowboy stadium is an experience that no man has the right to ask for.”

Jake Paul replied in kind, thanking Mike for the experience.

Tyson detailed his injury in a pre-fight docu-series from Netflix, explaining how a stomach ulcer caused massive internal bleeding and left him bedridden long enough to lose 25 pounds.

Despite being advised against getting active and being told to “take it slow” by doctors, he went right back to training before the fight so he could step into the ring in top shape. His top shape wasn’t enough to take down Jake Paul, with the boxer’s ferocity fizzling out after just the first two rounds.

But, with how many times this fight got delayed, it was now or never for the bout. It seems they hit the right time and the right audience considering Netflix’s livestreaming servers got completely overrun by people trying to watch the fight.

It was bad enough that the fight had to be delayed on the night itself to try and get Netflix’s servers back up and running, but many who wanted to watch their clash weren’t able to view it live.