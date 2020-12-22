Logan Paul hits backs at 'disrespectful' Canelo Alvarez - Dexerto

Logan Paul has hit back at Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez’s comments about him and Jake ‘disrespecting’ boxing and being in it solely for the money.

Ever since KSI beat Joe Weller in 2018, YouTubers have been jumping into boxing rings to settle their differences – but none have gone as far as the Paul brothers, Logan and Jake.

The Americans, who’ve had different luck inside the squared circle, have both turned professional – with Jake recently defeating Nate Robinson to pick up his second win.

As for Logan, even though he lost to KSI in his only professional bout, he’s managed to score himself an exhibition with boxing legend Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather in February. That matchup has split some boxing fans, and even boxers, with Canelo calling out the brothers for disrespecting the sport because it looks solely like a cash grab.

However, Logan stuck back at Alvarez’s comments to TMZ after he joined imPaulsive podcast co-host Mike Majlak on his Night Shift Gaming stream to talk about what had been said.

“I think he’s the guy that got caught using steroids twice. We want to talk about disrespecting boxing, talk about a guy who didn’t play by the rules,” said Logan, referencing the Mexican’s previous positive tests for banned substances.

Read More: Jake Paul explains why he can beat Conor McGregor

“F**k you. Suck a d**k,” he said. “I think he’s salty because I get a chance to beat Mayweather and he lost to him, that’s his one loss.

“It pisses me off bro. Like, Jake and I are putting in the work, we’re out working professional boxers, we go hard as f**k, dedicate our lives to it. To say we’re disrespecting the sport, I feel disrespected especially as it’s coming from a guy who, quite literally, disrespected and spit on the ethics of the sport. Yeah, it upsets me.”

“I don’t know what it is that people feel threatened by newcomers who are willingly, actively, and enthusiastically participating and putting in the work,” Logan added, noting that it would disrespectful if he wasn’t living a boxers lifestyle, but he is putting in the work before his fights.

Read More: Joe Rogan mocks Jake Paul for Dillon Danis prank and predicts fight

“It’s disrespectful to me when, a GOAT, a person who I look up to like Canelo says I’m disrespecting the sport just because he doesn’t understand the dynamics of Floyd’s business,” Logan continued.

As for winning the respect of boxers like Canelo, that’ll be a tough path for the Paul brothers to walk, especially given that some have already made their minds up about them and are set in their ways.