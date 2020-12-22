 Logan Paul hits backs at 'disrespectful' Canelo Alvarez - Dexerto
Logan Paul hits backs at ‘disrespectful’ Canelo Alvarez

Published: 22/Dec/2020 12:13

by Connor Bennett
Logan Paul has hit back at Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez’s comments about him and Jake ‘disrespecting’ boxing and being in it solely for the money. 

Ever since KSI beat Joe Weller in 2018, YouTubers have been jumping into boxing rings to settle their differences – but none have gone as far as the Paul brothers, Logan and Jake. 

The Americans, who’ve had different luck inside the squared circle, have both turned professional – with Jake recently defeating Nate Robinson to pick up his second win.

As for Logan, even though he lost to KSI in his only professional bout, he’s managed to score himself an exhibition with boxing legend Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather in February. That matchup has split some boxing fans, and even boxers, with Canelo calling out the brothers for disrespecting the sport because it looks solely like a cash grab. 

However, Logan stuck back at Alvarez’s comments to TMZ after he joined imPaulsive podcast co-host Mike Majlak on his Night Shift Gaming stream to talk about what had been said. 

“I think he’s the guy that got caught using steroids twice. We want to talk about disrespecting boxing, talk about a guy who didn’t play by the rules,” said Logan, referencing the Mexican’s previous positive tests for banned substances. 

“F**k you. Suck a d**k,” he said. “I think he’s salty because I get a chance to beat Mayweather and he lost to him, that’s his one loss.

“It pisses me off bro. Like, Jake and I are putting in the work, we’re out working professional boxers, we go hard as f**k, dedicate our lives to it. To say we’re disrespecting the sport, I feel disrespected especially as it’s coming from a guy who, quite literally, disrespected and spit on the ethics of the sport. Yeah, it upsets me.”

“I don’t know what it is that people feel threatened by newcomers who are willingly, actively, and enthusiastically participating and putting in the work,” Logan added, noting that it would disrespectful if he wasn’t living a boxers lifestyle, but he is putting in the work before his fights. 

“It’s disrespectful to me when, a GOAT, a person who I look up to like Canelo says I’m disrespecting the sport just because he doesn’t understand the dynamics of Floyd’s business,” Logan continued. 

As for winning the respect of boxers like Canelo, that’ll be a tough path for the Paul brothers to walk, especially given that some have already made their minds up about them and are set in their ways.

Valkyrae leaks her YouTube earnings on stream

Published: 22/Dec/2020 11:13

by Calum Patterson
100 Thieves content creator Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter has enjoyed a massive boom in popularity in 2020, thanks in part to her move to YouTube and the rise of Among Us. Thanks to an inadvertent leak on her livestream, Valkyrae has given fans a glimpse into what her content is earning on the platform.

Recently crowned content creator of the year at The Game Awards, Valkyrae has gone from strength to strength in 2020, and is now potentially the most popular female streamer in the world, even compared with the biggest names on Twitch.

Previously on Twitch too, Valkyrae signed an exclusive deal with YouTube, and so far, it has worked out very well. So well in fact, that she’s now earning upwards of $150,000 a month from her YouTube channel alone.

Although YouTube earnings are typically kept totally private by creators – although not for any particular reason other than privacy (there is no rule that earnings can’t be disclosed) – Hofstetter briefly showed her creator dashboard while live.

How much does Valkyrae make on YouTube?

Here, alongside some very impressive stats on viewership, engagement and watch time, was an even more impressive figure – the channel’s earnings for the last 28 days.

To be exact, Valkyrae’s videos and streams earned her $172,908.21 in the 28 day period. This was actually a drop of 6% compared the previous period.

This is thanks to a total of 36.4 million views, and 8.4 million hours of watch time. Of course, a screenshot of the leaked earnings quickly did the rounds on social media.

This figure does not account for any earnings Valkyrae is making outside of her raw video views too. As a member of 100 Thieves and boasting a number of sponsorships, she has a diverse revenue stream.

YouTube’s head of gaming, Ryan Wyatt, has said that Valkyrae became the fastest-growing streamer in the world, as Among Us generated billions of views every month.

The test now for Valkyrae will be maintaining her huge audience when the Among Us hype dies down, as it’s likely to. For three months, it’s the only game she has posted, but turning Among Us into Valkyrae fans is all part of the process.