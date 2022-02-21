Logan Paul hits back at hater after public confrontation

YouTube star Logan Paul is no stranger to getting recognized by fans in public, but things turned sour after a hater confronted him as he stood outside the set of IMPAULSIVE.

Logan Paul is one of the most recognizable YouTubers of the day.

His exploits in the boxing ring against former rival KSI and the undefeated Floyd Mayweather put him on the map in a huge way, alongside his fame as a long-time influencer.

Combined with his current NFT empire and the recent success of his PRIME Hydration venture, it’s safe to say that Logan is living the high life right now… but that doesn’t mean his internet stardom is without its caveats.

As one of the biggest YouTubers in recent history, it’s safe to say that Paul is a popular target for paparazzi and fans when he goes out in public — but it’s not just fans he has to worry about.

During a vlog with fellow YouTuber Mike Majlak, Logan was waiting outside of his podcast set with his buddy when the pair were confronted by a random bystander.

“Aren’t you the guy that got knocked out by Mayweather?” the stranger asked.

“I think you got the wrong guy,” Paul joked before adding, “You having fun? You look like you’re having a good time. …look at him, he’s having a blast.”

“You famous?” the person asked.

“Nah, you’re famous,” Paul said, pointing out the person’s clothing. As though taking shots at Logan’s comparatively casual outfit, the stranger took a look at his clothes and said, “What’s that? ‘Maverick?’ What the f**k is that?”

“Where are the fans?” the bystander then asked.

“You’re the fans,” Logan hit back. “Look at you standing around us.”

“I’m just waiting on my Uber!” the stranger replied.

The group went back and forth a bit more before the stranger’s Uber finally rolled up. It seems as though he had one more comment before getting in the car, prompting Majlak to ask him, “What are you even saying?”

“You heard me, p***y,” the stranger said, then sped away and out of earshot of Mike’s forthcoming comment calling him a “fat French Montana.”

(Topic begins at 6:57)

Although the unexpected situation got a bit tense, it seems that Logan wasn’t too bothered by the stranger’s comments — a skill he’s definitely going to need, since he plans on running for the US Presidency.