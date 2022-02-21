Tommy Fury reignites Jake Paul feud with new boxing fight offer

Tommy Fury wants to reschedule his fight with Jake Paul for the end of 2022, and claims that the ball is in the YouTuber’s court as his camp wants it to happen.

After trading verbal and virtual blows for quite some time, Jake Paul and Tommy Fury were finally set to touch gloves and square off in the ring at the end of 2021. However, things didn’t go to plan.

Shortly before the December 18th fight date, the Brit pulled out with multiple injuries, leaving Jake to take on Tyron Woodley in a rematch. The YouTuber dispatched of the former UFC champion with a powerful knockout, and moved into 2022 with a few challenges on the table.

Even though Jake has been reluctant to rearrange the bout, some fans still want it to happen. As does Tommy, who claims that his camp are still hopeful things can be ironed out as the “issue” is on Jake’s side.

Tommy Fury still wants Jake Paul fight

The Brit, who was speaking to Sky Sports about the Amir Khan-Kell Brook fight, was quizzed about whether or not fans will ever get to see him square off against his longtime rival.

“I’d like to see the fight happen at the back end of the year,” Tommy said. “You know, I’m not really waiting around for him, he knows I’m here and I’m ready to fight at all times. I’ve put that out there countless times. I’m not the issue here, if the man wanted to fight we’d have a rescheduled date by now, but the balls in his court, I’m ready to fight whenever.”

Tommy also claimed that he is still the “biggest” fight for Jake at the moment as he’s got “nobody else” to take on. “This fight is the biggest fight for him to take at the minute and he knows that full well,” he added.

As noted, Jake has had a few challenges from fighters like Julio Cesar Chavez Jr and Mairis Briedis, but he stated that he’s not looking for a fight just yet.

The undefeated YouTuber-turned-boxer is eyeing up a return to the ring around August and September, which could put an end of year fight with Tommy on the cards. We’ll just have to wait and see.