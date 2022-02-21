KSI eyes YouTube boxing return with possible bout in late 2022

KSI’s boxing trainer claims the YouTube star is looking to return to the ring sometime later this year or in early 2023.

It’s been well over two years since KSI last stepped into the boxing ring against former rival Logan Paul to settle their infamous internet feud.

Having won their November 2019 rematch, KSI has since been laser-focused on his musical career — much to the chagrin of Jake Paul, who has made no bones about wanting to throw down with the UK YouTube superstar.

Unfortunately, it looks like KSI has been a bit too busy to entertain the very idea of a boxing match, saying his current ventures are taking up all his time (see his surprise collab with Logan Paul on their PRIME Hydration drink).

Advertisement

However, it’s looking like fans might see the UK powerhouse return to the boxing ring sometime in the near future… at least, according to his trainer.

KSI’s trainer claims boxing comeback is on the horizon

KSI’s boxing trainer, Leon Willis, stated in an interview with GiveMeSport that the YouTuber is looking to make a comeback either late in 2022 or early in 2023.

Read More: Tommy Fury reignites Jake Paul feud with new boxing fight offer

That being said, he’s not certain the influencer-turned-rapper will be able to give his all if he’s not putting his full focus on boxing, citing his multiple obligations toward his music career and recent business ventures.

“JJ’s told me that he’s looking to fight either later this year, or early next year,” Willis said. “That’s what he said. But it’s just time. He’s a top boy in everything he does. In music, he’s a top artist. In YouTube, he’s a top YouTuber. Now, he’s got a drink company with Logan.”

Advertisement

“It’s hard to find the time,” he continued. “So, if he can put all that to the side and train in boxing, and focus on boxing, then 100%.”

Although there’s no word on the potential opponent for this possible comeback, many eyes are turning toward Jake Paul, who recently lashed out at KSI by claiming that Logan was “carrying” their joint PRIME Hydration endeavor.

For now, fans will just have to wait and see what comes of this latest news as KSI currently tours across the UK.