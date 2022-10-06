Logan Paul hits back at Bad Bunny’s tax fraud accusations in El Apagón documentary

Eleni is a Melbourne-based journalist. She covers gaming and TV and Movies for Dexerto and is a regular on gaming radio show Player One SYN. A big Nintendo fan (with a Triforce tattoo to prove it), she is also passionate about covering Queer and female representation. Contact Eleni at [email protected]

Logan Paul has hit back against Bad Bunny’s criticism of his move to Puerto Rico, with Paul claiming that Bad Bunny is “taking advantage” of the same tax program he is condemning publicly.

At the beginning of 2021, Logan Paul revealed that he had chosen to sell his home in California and move to Puerto Rico, stating that the cheaper tax rates were one of the factors for the move.

Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny took issue with Logan Paul and this move, with the rapper’s new documentary ‘Aquí Vive Gente,’ or ‘People Live Here,’ taking aim at rich foreigners moving to the island for tax breaks.

The documentary – which was released on September 16, 2022 – uses footage from the IMPAULSIVE podcast when discussing this issue, making it clear that Logan is one of the people Bunny is referencing.

And while Paul had yet to comment on the documentary and his inclusion – he has now finally addressed the issue with Philip DeFranco. In the YouTube video, Paul explained why this “anti-Logan” sentiment has gotten “too much fire” for him to ignore as well as why Bad Bunny calling him out on him is “hypocritical.”

“Bad Bunny is a Puerto Rican, living in Puerto Rico who is privately taking advantage of the same tax program that he is publicly condemning,” began Paul. “It hurts. And there are local Puerto Ricans who know about this.”

And while DeFranco challenged Paul’s accusations against Bad Bunny, the content creator turned WWE superstar revealed that, “there are more people who know about this and I heard rumblings that there’s a journalist on the island doing a profile.”

He then went on to address the documentary and music video directly and how he is “surrounded by context that makes me look like a vulture in Puerto Rico. Again while I love Bad Bunny I cannot personally support the hypocritical nature of his exploitation.”

Paul then moved on to discuss his experience on the island and how hurt he is by the growing idea that he is unwelcome or doing harm to Puerto Rico and the locals who live there.

“I feel like the anti-Logan narrative that is developing on this island is getting a little too much fire for me to completely ignore. There was going to be a point where I had to address it…I’m proud to live here. I am obsessed with this place and I don’t have the answers as far as what I can do. What the balance is in terms of equalizing the opportunity I’ve been given and how much I’m giving back.”