Logan Paul gives his honest prediction for Deji vs Floyd Mayweather

YouTuber turned wrestler and boxer Logan Paul has offered a prediction ahead of Deji Olatunji’s fight with boxing legend Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather.

Influencer boxing has spiraled into a multimillion-dollar industry since Joe Weller took to the ring in 2018 to settle his differences with KSI.

Most recently, we saw Jay Swingler and Cherdleys headline Misfits Boxing’s October 15 event in Sheffield.

In the not-too-distant future, Deji is chalked to take on all-time boxing great Floyd Mayweather. While Deji’s boxing career got off to a difficult start, he finally got his first win by KOing Fousey.

Floyd Mayweather showed his willingness to get involved in influencer boxing back in 2021 when he fought Logan, but his then-opponent hasn’t got high hopes for Deji.

Logan Paul claims Floyd Mayweather will KO Deji in 3 rounds

Speaking on a recent episode of the Impaulsive podcast, Logan stated that Deji won’t be able to see the fight out because Mayweather is too “smart” in the ring.

He offered his fellow podcast hosts $10,000 if they’re able to accurately predict the fight’s outcome, before offering his own thoughts: “It is very obvious he [Floyd] is getting older in front of our eyes… [but] Floyd is very smart, as much fun as we make of him. He’s very smart and he wants to put on a show and he’s a great entertainer. I think he’s gonna go in there, feel Deji out but I don’t see this going past three rounds.”

Timestamp: 14:20

The podcast’s other mainstays agreed that Floyd comes out on top fairly early on, with Mike Majlak offering an identical prediction about the third round, while George Janko suggested round four would be Deji’s last.

Obviously, there’s no telling exactly how the fight will go but, along with most of the internet, the Impaulsive crew believes it’s Mayweather’s fight to lose.