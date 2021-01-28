 Logan Paul floored after pranksters "steal" wheels from new custom truck - Dexerto
Logan Paul floored after pranksters “steal” wheels from new custom truck

Published: 28/Jan/2021 21:05

by Virginia Glaze
Logan Paul pranked by Diesel Brothers
YouTube: HeavyDSparks

Logan Paul

YouTube star Logan Paul has acquired yet another impressive vehicle — but the brilliant minds who built it pulled a hilarious prank on the content creator by “stealing” its wheels upon delivery.

A hugely popular YouTuber needs an equally huge truck, and that’s just what Logan Paul received after the minds behind Discovery’s Diesel Brothers built him an impressive custom rig of his very own.

With sleek black paint, a booming sound system and even a mount for potential paintball gun fights, this souped up Dodge Ram is nothing to sneeze at — which is exactly why the Diesel Brothers made a hilarious show of delivering the mega cab to his doorstep.

Under cover of darkness, Dave Sparks and his crew brought the truck to Paul’s neighborhood and removed its wheels, leaving the ride sitting on wooden blocks before retreating back to their hotel room.

Logan Paul new truck
YouTube: HeavyDSparks
Logan Paul’s new mega cab is nothing to sneeze at.

The next day, the group received a concerned FaceTime call from Logan’s father, who alerted them that the truck’s wheels had been mysteriously removed. The Diesel Brothers played up the incident as a potential theft, completely fooling Logan Paul that his wheels had actually been stolen.

However, the fact that the truck keys had been left inside the cab was not lost on Paul’s crew, who seemed entirely confused and befuddled about the situation when they met up a few hours later.

Logan even joked that his brother may have had something to do with the “theft,” claiming that Conor McGregor’s crew may have pulled a fast one on him after being challenged by Jake one too many times.

Luckily, the YouTubers pulled up with the tires not too long afterward, making for a very relieved Logan Paul, who admitted that he’d been thoroughly Punk’d.

“Yo, this is fucking hilarious,” a smiling Logan admitted when all was revealed. “This was great. Two seconds too late with the, ‘It’s a prank!’ moment.”

 

In fact, Logan claimed that this is the first official truck he’s ever owned — but it won’t be the last of his adventures with the Diesel Brothers, leaving many more shenanigans in store for the future.

Cadillac backs TSM in car company’s very first esports partnership

Published: 11/Jan/2021 18:55

by Virginia Glaze
TSM partners with Cadillac
TSM / Cadilac, media.cadillac.com

Popular esports and entertainment organization Team SoloMid — more commonly known as TSM — has announced a partnership with luxury auto brand Cadillac in the car company’s first-ever esports venture.

On January 11, TSM announced its exclusive partnership with Cadillac, marking the very first time the esteemed automotive company has entered such a business venture with competitive gaming groups.

The initiative kicked has off with a special TSM jersey featuring the Cadillac logo — a swanky fit that the organization flexed in a tweet revealing their latest money move.

That’s not all; according to TSM’s press release, their newfound partnership will also include some very special features for their fans, such as “access to exclusive streaming events, custom video and social media content, and experiential events and activations at the brand new, state-of-the-art TSM Performance Center.”

It looks like there’s a lot to be excited for, and even Cadillac is jazzed to be part of the proceedings, according to GM’s Manager of Emerging Media and Partnerships, Bryan Steele.

“Cadillac is excited to enter the esports space as part of the TSM family,” Steele said of the development. “Whether on the road, or on the Rift, our organizations place an incredibly high value on innovation and craftsmanship. Given our shared values, and the pedigree of Cadillac and TSM, it was a natural fit to team up with one of the most decorated esports teams in the world.”

While TSM might be Cadillac’s first esports partnership, this isn’t the first time a luxury car brand has gotten involved with an esports group; in November 2020, Chinese car brand Haval partnered with Epic Esports Events for their EPIC League Dota 2 initiative.

Just a month prior to Haval’s own initiative, Mazda entered a deal with Hellraisers. Other auto brands similarly involved with esports include Honda with Riot Games’ LCS and Team Liquid, McLaren with DragonX, Audi with Astralis Group, and Kia with the LEC.

It seems that more and more car companies are looking to get in on the action that competitive gaming brings. Who knows — it would be really cool to see a special TSM-wrapped Cadillac someday.