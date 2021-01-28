 Jake Paul calls KSI a "bitch" & challenges him to boxing fight: "no excuses" - Dexerto
Jake Paul calls KSI a “bitch” & challenges him to boxing fight: “no excuses”

Published: 28/Jan/2021 19:02

by Michael Gwilliam
Jake Paul and KSI in boxing ring
Instagram/JakePaul/KSI

Jake Paul ksi

Jake Paul is once again calling out fellow YouTube star Olajide ‘KSI’ Olatunji, claiming he is afraid to fight him in a boxing match.

Despite Paul booking a fight against former UFC pro Ben Askren for April 17, the up-and-coming boxer has continued to challenge the likes of Dillon Danis, Connor McGregor and, of course, long-term rival YouTuber KSI.

In a January 27 YouTube video, Paul accused KSI of refusing to fight due to the current global health crisis. Despite the ongoing pandemic, Paul is claiming to see through Olatunji’s alleged “excuses.”

“Go train in a gym, because you can’t do anything else!” the YouTuber roared. “You can’t go out to eat. You can’t go to the movies. Go train. Now is the best time to train.”

According to Jake, because he’s fighting MMA stars and other pros, his skill is continuing to grow, and it wouldn’t make sense for him to go back and fight KSI if he stays so far behind.

Jake doubts the fight will even happen, at all – meaning that KSI might retain his winning record against the Pauls, having bested brother Logan in their 2019 rematch, with the first ending in a draw.

Nonetheless, Paul wasn’t done calling out KSI, demanding he fight him. Taking to Twitter, Jake blasted the British YouTuber, claiming his excuses were just getting worse.

“I just moved my whole team across the United States to Miami to train. This kid is a millionaire and has all the resources to find a way to train,” he said. “KSI is officially a bitch.”

As a follow-up tweet, Jake said that he would even fly to London to get the fight done. “No one will remember who was A-Side when I turn you into a meme. No excuses now,” he added, ending his comment with a smirk emoji.

Unfortunately for Jake, it doesn’t seem like KSI has any intentions on taking the bait. In a non-direct tweet, he simply stated: “Rent free in his head lmao,” seemingly referring to the YouTuber’s apparent obsession with the fight.

We’ll have to see what the future holds for these two stars, but it’s looking increasingly unlikely that Jake Paul and KSI will end up squaring off in the same ring any time – soon let alone ever.

YouTube rolling out long-awaited Clips feature for streams and videos

Published: 28/Jan/2021 18:38

by Tanner Pierce
Pexels/YouTube

youtube

YouTube has announced that it will finally be implementing a clips feature for videos in the near future and that it’s currently testing it out with smaller content creators, before it moves on to a more widespread release.

For years, the YouTube community has been begging for a clips feature to be added to the site, in order to allow for an easier way to find small parts of longer videos, similar to what Twitch has had for a while.

Now it seems like the higher ups at the video sharing site are finally listening and it won’t be too long before the communities wants will be answered.

On January 28, YouTube announced that it is testing out a clips feature for their website. According to a post on the YouTube support page, the feature will allow users to clip out five-to-60 seconds of someone’s video, whether it be a standard video upload or a stream, and then share it to others through a link.

Over on Twitter, Head of Gaming Creators at YouTube Lester Chen shared a gif of the feature in action, showcasing just how users will be to clip out a section of video and share it with the world. Of course, it remains to be seen how easy the feature will be to use once it actually launches, but it’s still nice to get an idea.

In terms of when the feature will roll-out to everyone, YouTube says that it’s currently testing the feature with smaller content creators before it launches it worldwide. Unfortunately, there’s no indication about who will actually have it for the time being or how soon it’ll launch across the world.

It’s also worth pointing out that, at least while the feature is in the testing phase, it’ll only be available on desktop and Android devices, but YouTube says it plans on bringing clips to iOS devices in the near future, but it’s unknown whether or not that means it’ll be ready on the platform in time for its full launch.

All in all, it’s nice that YouTube is finally rolling out this long-awaited feature, especially considering Twitch has had something similar for a good while now. Here’s hoping the rollout is smooth and quick.