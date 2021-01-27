 YouTuber Danny Duncan finally blows up his long-suffering Tesla - Dexerto
YouTuber Danny Duncan finally blows up his long-suffering Tesla

Published: 27/Jan/2021 12:06

by Jacob Hale
danny duncan destroys Tesla
YouTube: Danny Duncan

YouTuber Danny Duncan has put his Tesla Model 3 through hell since buying it, and has finally done the best thing for it by blowing it up completely.

Danny Duncan’s wacky style of content is definitely divisive. Fans love that they never know what to expect from him, while his critics might question some of the decisions he’s made, such as destroying his house with an indoor baseball pitching machine.

One regular victim of Danny’s, though, is his Tesla, which has definitely seen better days. Since buying it, he’s ripped the roof off, had people crash into it, broken the windows and done just about everything imaginable. To contrast, on his other Tesla, he’s lovingly applied a pair of bull horns to the front.

While some may consider a Tesla a dream car, it seems Danny doesn’t quite have the same affinity for his.

danny duncan tesla bull horns
Instagram: dannyduncan69
Danny Duncan has put one of his Teslas through hell for the sake of content.

After hitting it with golf balls and punching off the wing mirror, Danny finally decided it was time to blow the whole thing up in his January 27 upload.

Using Tannerite, a brand of binary explosive targets, Duncan started taking shots at his Tesla from afar, even injuring himself in the process.

Despite the cut to his head, Danny managed to hit his target and watched his Tesla blow up with lightning speed, right before his eyes. The car was almost fully flipped over, blowing the doors and trunk in, leaving it literally looking like a shell of its former self. Danny wasn’t impressed, though, moaning that “it didn’t do sh*t” because he “thought the b**ch was going to go in the air.”

Topic starts at 4:39

While most stunts are done with a “Don’t try this at home” tag applied, in true Danny Duncan fashion he actually advises fans do try it at home. Though for many of us, finding a Tesla to blow up is far easier said than done.

Needless to say, Duncan makes a decent amount of money and this probably isn’t much of a loss to him — in fact, his BMW i8 is probably scared stiff right now.

Rust

Myth explains why he was seriously frustrated with xQc in OfflineTV Rust server

Published: 27/Jan/2021 6:39 Updated: 27/Jan/2021 10:26

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
xQc Myth Rust Drama
Twitch: xQc / Twitch: Myth

Myth and xQc butted heads quite a bit on the OfflineTV Rust server, but now that their beef is done and dusted, Myth admitted that he regrets getting caught up in the drama but was “legit frustrated.”

The OfflineTV Rust server produced all kinds of quality content. However, it also sparked a bitter feud between Ali ‘Myth’ Kabbani and Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel. It all started when xQc accused Myth of stream sniping, which he denied, but it quickly snowballed out of control and blew up into something bigger.

Fortunately, tensions seem to have eased since then. It would be a stretch to say they’re on good terms, but they’ve at least moved on from the drama. Myth opened up about his side of the story in a conversation live on stream and admitted he was “legit frustrated” and “played into it.”

Facepunch/xQc/Myth
The drama between Myth and xQc on the OfflineTV Rust server made headlines for weeks.

“When I run into any other toxic behavior online, I [normally] just f**king mute it and carry on,” he said.

However, it seems like he had a hard time trying to hold back against xQc during the drama’s peak. Instead, he decided to fight fire with fire.

“But instead, I’m going to be honest, I fed into it, and I f**king played into it,” he added.

“I was definitely someone that talked my shit too, and in turn, just threw some more into the pot. A little bit more into the pot… I was legit frustrated.”

At the time, it looked like the two of them would be at odds forever. However, time heals all wounds, and despite getting invested in the drama, their fans are probably looking forward to seeing them bury the hatchet.

Either way, Myth was honest and sincere in his reflection. Even though he didn’t start it, he admitted that he added more fuel to the fire and seemed to regret it.