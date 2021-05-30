Logan Paul explains why people will have to "shut up" about him and Jake in boxing - Dexerto

Logan Paul might have his hands full with preparing for Floyd Mayweather, but he’s setting his eyes on bigger things in boxing, including helping boxers make money beyond their wildest dreams and earning their respect.

When YouTubers first started stepping into the boxing ring, their main aims were to settle some beef that they’d created in videos and across social media.

That went well, but since then, the Paul brothers – Logan and Jake – have taken things to a different level. Jake has won three consecutive bouts, including recently defeating MMA legend Ben Askren with an early knockout.

His brother Logan, after a few delays, is set to face Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather in Miami on June 6, and while the result might seem like a foregone conclusion already, the YouTuber is backing himself to get the win and move on to bigger things.

Speaking to SHOWTIME ahead of the bout, Logan touched on the fact that he and his brother Jake are just getting started in boxing, and they want to have success in years down the line.

“This is the beginning of a very long career path for Jake and I. I’d be surprised if people didn’t have their doubts right at the beginning, but what happens in two years, in three years when we’re really good at this sport?” he said, noting that they will earn the respect they deserve.

The YouTuber continued on, adding that he and Jake are “amplifying” the sport by being involved, and helping other fighters too. “I think the most important thing that we’re doing for the sport is making people realize that the fighters are the talent,” he added. “Let’s get these f**king fighters paid man. There are big bags, a lot of money in fighting, and the talent deserves that money.”

Timestamp of 8:40

Logan also noted that while the odds are stacked against him, and people might clown on his sparring footage, he’s improved as a fighter.

Has he improved enough to beat an undefeated 50-0, pound-for-pound GOAT? We’ll find out on June 6. Regardless of the result, though, the Paul’s are in it for the long haul.