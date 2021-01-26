Logan Paul debuts Impaulsive podcast studio’s classy new look

Logan Paul rounded out the first month of 2021 by revealing a brand new studio and backdrop for his Impaulsive podcast that could be even more expensive than the last one.

Logan started Impaulsive back in 2018 with his cohost and partner-in-crime Mike Majlak, and it’s become one of the most popular podcasts in the world ever since.

You might not think a nice set is that important if you just listen to a show’s audio like many people do, but if you’re a creator and want to live stream YouTube videos from it, you better believe a sleek setup is all but required.

The elder Paul brother knows his way around the internet and is well-aware of this fact, so he transformed his old set into a sort of 70s-style podcasting dojo for 2021.

From the start, the show has used the same set and backdrop — which cost Paul around $90,000 back when he got things going. But, after more than two years of use, it was apparently time for a change.

The Impaulsive logo is still in the same spot on the wall, along with the TV. But now, the entire room has been covered in what looks like wood paneling, along with the desk in the middle.

Tying it all together are new designs on the ceiling that make the whole thing feel much warmer and cozier than the previous set – sort of a podcasting ski lodge, if you want to look at it that way.

Along with revealing a sneak-peek at the new setup, Logan also teased that the first episode of Impaulsive from the new studio would be out on Tuesday, Jan 26, where we can expect plenty of details on how it all came together.

It will be especially interesting to see how much this all actually cost him, seeing as how the original set the YouTube star back $90,000; and from what we know of Paul, he’s not afraid to drop a little cash.