Logan Paul debuts Impaulsive podcast studio’s classy new look

Published: 26/Jan/2021 2:05

by Bill Cooney
Impaulsive/YouTube

Impaulsive Logan Paul

Logan Paul rounded out the first month of 2021 by revealing a brand new studio and backdrop for his Impaulsive podcast that could be even more expensive than the last one.

Logan started Impaulsive back in 2018 with his cohost and partner-in-crime Mike Majlak, and it’s become one of the most popular podcasts in the world ever since.

You might not think a nice set is that important if you just listen to a show’s audio like many people do, but if you’re a creator and want to live stream YouTube videos from it, you better believe a sleek setup is all but required.

The elder Paul brother knows his way around the internet and is well-aware of this fact, so he transformed his old set into a sort of 70s-style podcasting dojo for 2021.

Impaulsive/YouTube
The old studio served Logan and the gang well, but it was time to make a change.

From the start, the show has used the same set and backdrop — which cost Paul around $90,000 back when he got things going. But, after more than two years of use, it was apparently time for a change.

The Impaulsive logo is still in the same spot on the wall, along with the TV.  But now, the entire room has been covered in what looks like wood paneling, along with the desk in the middle.

Tying it all together are new designs on the ceiling that make the whole thing feel much warmer and cozier than the previous set – sort of a podcasting ski lodge, if you want to look at it that way.

Logan Paul
If the original set was $90K, you have to wonder what this revamp cost.

Along with revealing a sneak-peek at the new setup, Logan also teased that the first episode of Impaulsive from the new studio would be out on Tuesday, Jan 26, where we can expect plenty of details on how it all came together.

It will be especially interesting to see how much this all actually cost him, seeing as how the original set the YouTube star back $90,000; and from what we know of Paul, he’s not afraid to drop a little cash.

Entertainment

Ninja explains how better parenting can help online toxicity

Published: 26/Jan/2021 0:15 Updated: 26/Jan/2021 0:53

by Virginia Glaze
Ninja explains why better parenting can help online toxicity
YouTube: Ninja

Share

Ninja

Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins has called for parents to take an active role in fighting toxicity online, and explained why it’s so important — especially in a world that is using the internet more and more every day.

Ninja knows better than most the highs and lows of online stardom. Having risen to prominence as one of Twitch’s most-viewed personalities, the broadcaster-turned-Fortnite aficionado moved to Mixer in a shocking turn of events, leaving his huge Twitch legacy behind him in the process.

However, this unsurprisingly incited a wave of criticism against the gaming star, who was already well-aware of the behavior of young players during online matches.

The online troll has even become a widespread stereotype — but Ninja believes that parents can help mitigate the oft-bemoaned state of online toxicity.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tyler Blevins (@ninja)

During a January 24 interview with the New York Times’ David Marchese, Ninja stated that the parents of young gamers can play a huge role in changing the environment of internet culture for the positive.

“People are behind the screen,” Ninja explained. “They say what they want and can get away with it. You have complete anonymity… it sucks that there are kids who can say racist things and be incredibly aggressive and threatening to women online and have zero repercussions.”

“It all comes down to parenting,” he continued. “You want to know who your kid is? Listen to him when he’s playing video games when he thinks you’re not.”

Ninja reads a book
Twitter: Ninja
Ninja believes that better parenting can result in a better online experience for streamers and gamers, across the board.

Ninja went on to discuss racism, noting the all-too common occurrence of racial slurs being slung in online gaming matches — something that can even get Twitch streamers banned, if said during their broadcasts.

“Is it my job to have this conversation with this kid? No, because the first thing that’s going on in my head is, ‘This kid is doing this on purpose to troll me.’ If someone says a racial slur on someone else’s stream, it can potentially get that streamer banned. It’s awful, but that’s the first thing I think of.”

Ninja’s conversation on toxicity isn’t out of the blue; studies report online harassment and cyberbullying has risen 70% amid the ongoing health crisis.

While it’s impossible to monitor everything your child does online, Ninja’s interview does raise an interesting topic of conversation as the world turns to the internet while traveling and gatherings are out of the question.