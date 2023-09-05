Logan Paul offers Akon equity in Prime if he gets Eminem on Impaulsive

Logan Paul has offered rapper Akon equity in Prime if he can manage to get Eminem to agree to be a co-host on his podcast, Impaulsive.

Over the last few years, Logan Paul & Mike Majlak’s podcast Impaulsive has skyrocketed in popularity with nearly five million subscribers on its YouTube channel.

They’ve gotten tons of big names to appear on their podcast including The Chainsmokers, Bear Grylls, and more.

In the September 5 episode with Akon, Logan Paul said that if the rapper gets Eminem to agree to be a co-host on the show, he’ll give Akon equity in his drink company Prime.

Logan Paul offers Akon equity in Prime on one condition

During the podcast, Logan and Mike began talking about who their dream guest for the popular show is and revealed that it was Eminem.

“Eminem? He would definitely do it. Have you reached out to him? He would definitely do this show. I’m [going to] reach out to him, he would definitely do this show,” Akon said.

“This is his type of sh*t. I honestly believe Eminem [would do your show].”

Akon joked that he could get equity in Prime if he gets Eminem on the show, and Logan agreed.

(Topic starts at 1:22:08 in the video)

“If you get Eminem to agree to co-host the show, I’ll give you equity in Prime,” Logan said. “Me, Mike Majlak, and Eminem.”

Since its launch in 2022, Prime has skyrocketed in popularity with fans across the world, earning tens of millions of dollars in the process.

It doesn’t look like it’s slowing down anytime soon, either, as the company just launched yet another flavor — Glowberry.