Report claims Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather fight postponed

News outlets are reporting that highly-anticipated boxing match between boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and YouTuber-turned-amateur-boxer Logan Paul is being postponed.

Irish sports journalist Donagh Corby, who reports on behalf of MMA Island, claimed in a Tweet that he was told the match – which was scheduled for 2o February – had been rescheduled. He claims he was told this by Kelvin Moore, Logan Paul’s coach.

This comes after Moore posted about the fight being postponed on his own social media before deleting it.

The special exhibition fight, which Mayweather was set to come out of retirement for, was meant to be a pay-per-view event sponsored by Fanmio, a business offering video messages by celebrities.

Adding fuel to the rumors, fans noticed that Mayweather has since taken Fanmio out of his Twitter bio. JLeon also hinted that a reschedule was on the horizon during the latest episode of Jeff Mayweather’s podcast, where he said that he was “still waiting to hear the official date” of the fight.

BREAKING: Per Coach Kelvin Moore, the @FloydMayweather and @LoganPaul bout has been rescheduled. I've contacted @fanmio for comment. More to come on @MMAisland — Donagh Corby (@DonaghCorby_) January 22, 2021

Although Boxing News 24/7 reported that the fight has been delayed due to a “distinct lack of interest”, there is no official reason for the supposed reschedule.

Fans have had mixed reactions to the alleged postponement. One Twitter user claimed that “this has been known by some fans for a couple of weeks now”, while others were amused that “lack of interest” is the alleged reason for the postponement. A fan on Twitter said of the “lack of interest rumours: “That’s really the worst for Logan Paul -not humiliation or losing but nobody giving a s**t.”

JLeon passed this remark of Jeff Mayweather podcast if that’s any help.. pic.twitter.com/bJ2ENj0aw1 — AOL (@AilbheLeary) January 22, 2021

Others are sceptical that a “lack of interest” is the true reason for the rescheduling, with one Twitter fan pointing out that it couldn’t be postponed due to lack of interest because the fight “hasn’t been promoted at all.”

This led to Twitter users speculating that the postponement is actually due to a struggle to secure a venue and confirm undercards.

Neither Paul nor Mayweather have spoken out publicly about the alleged postponement.

At the time of writing, Fanmio are still selling PPV access to the fight, with their website saying that the fight is set to happen in 27 days.