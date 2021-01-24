Logo
Report claims Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather fight postponed

Published: 24/Jan/2021 23:13

by Charlotte Colombo
Instagram: Floyd Mayweather/Logan Paul

Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather

News outlets are reporting that highly-anticipated boxing match between boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and YouTuber-turned-amateur-boxer Logan Paul is being postponed.

Irish sports journalist Donagh Corby, who reports on behalf of MMA Island, claimed in a Tweet that he was told the match – which was scheduled for 2o February – had been rescheduled. He claims he was told this by Kelvin Moore, Logan Paul’s coach.

This comes after Moore posted about the fight being postponed on his own social media before deleting it.

The special exhibition fight, which Mayweather was set to come out of retirement for, was meant to be a pay-per-view event sponsored by Fanmio, a business offering video messages by celebrities.

Adding fuel to the rumors, fans noticed that Mayweather has since taken Fanmio out of his Twitter bio. JLeon also hinted that a reschedule was on the horizon during the latest episode of Jeff Mayweather’s podcast, where he said that he was “still waiting to hear the official date” of the fight.

Although Boxing News 24/7 reported that the fight has been delayed due to a “distinct lack of interest”, there is no official reason for the supposed reschedule.

Fans have had mixed reactions to the alleged postponement. One Twitter user claimed that “this has been known by some fans for a couple of weeks now”, while others were amused that “lack of interest” is the alleged reason for the postponement. A fan on Twitter said of the “lack of interest rumours: “That’s really the worst for Logan Paul -not humiliation or losing but nobody giving a s**t.”

Others are sceptical that a “lack of interest” is the true reason for the rescheduling, with one Twitter fan pointing out that it couldn’t be postponed due to lack of interest because the fight “hasn’t been promoted at all.”

This led to Twitter users speculating that the postponement is actually due to a struggle to secure a venue and confirm undercards.

Neither Paul nor Mayweather have spoken out publicly about the alleged postponement.

At the time of writing, Fanmio are still selling PPV access to the fight, with their website saying that the fight is set to happen in 27 days.

YouTuber Trisha Paytas urges Shane Dawson to “take accountability” for treating her poorly

Published: 24/Jan/2021 21:01

by Charlotte Colombo
Instagram: Shane Dawson/Trisha Paytas

Shane Dawson Trisha Paytas

Content creator and influencer Trisha Paytas has called out YouTuber Shane Dawson and his fiance Ryland Adams for not “taking accountability” for their actions following her revelations about Jeffree Star and HairbyJay last week. 

In a series of TikToks, Paytas insists that it is unfair that the two are able to just go about their lives without taking accountability for their actions.

She said: “They never  have to take accountability for anything. They don’t learn, they don’t get it. They’ll have an apology, throw therapy in there, but they don’t change. And it’s not okay.”

“The amount of trauma and trust issues I have from this are far greater than anything any ex-boyfriend or daddy issues could give me,” she continued. “This is someone I’ve never lied to and never said one bad word about for twelve years.”

@trishlikefish88

Reply to @bibouxo

♬ original sound – trishapaytas

Paytas added: “I find out every day, more and more nasty s**t he said about me.”

“It just goes to show what horrible human beings they are. They think that if they don’t address stuff, it just goes away,” she said.  “And that is the truth, because a lot of people won’t have to take accountability for their actions and for being a s**tty person because the internet forgets stuff and the drama moves on.”

Paytas also dubbed Dawson’s fiance Adams a “weasel,” saying that he “couldn’t wait to talk about it” because “he was so happy to have a little bit of spotlight on him.”

@trishlikefish88

♬ Original Sound – Unknown

She also called out Shane in a TikTok pointedly titled: “Signs you’re in a toxic friendship (but don’t wait twelve years to end it).”

Some of the “signs” she mentioned include: “says they won’t support you publicly because it gives them anxiety (but does it for other people),” “stops showing up in-person for any important events,” “they only call you when their other friendships aren’t working out,” “they trigger you on purpose to go off on people on their behalf,” “tries to convince you to ‘move on’ from trauma that makes them look bad” and “tells you they ‘don’t want to believe what you’re saying’ when you’re opening up to them.”

Shane and Ryland are yet to comment publicly on the situation.