Logan Paul confirms boxing return as he teases first fight in two years

YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul hasn’t stepped in for a fight in over two years, however, he has confirmed that he is returning to the ring soon.

Over the last year or so, Logan Paul has been focused on fighting inside the WWE. He’s had great success in the world of Professional Wrestling too, earning a few Rookie of the Year nods and competing in high-stakes matches at WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and beyond.

Naturally, fans have been clamoring for him to return to his roots of boxing. His last fight, against Floyd Mayweather, was a major commercial success, with over a million pay-per-view buys despite it just being an exhibition.

He’s constantly teased a return, previously stating that injury stopped it happening in early 2023. However, in a recent ImPaulsive podcast episode, he revealed he wants to fight Bradley Martyn – or at least spar with him.

Paul calls Martyn for fight

Logan called Martyn for a spar while confirming that he has a fight booked in the near future. He said: “Bradley, if you’re serious I am inviting you to come to Puerto Rico to promote my upcoming fight.”

“I will spar you and I will humble your f****ng a**. It’s going to be posted, you can post it, I don’t give a f*** but you’ve got to be humbled my man. You’re running your mouth about my brother and someone needs to take care of you,” Logan continued on his podcast.

(Timestamp at 1:10:17)

Paul added that Martyn was cool with them and he himself told Logan that he likes Jake. The YouTuber asked: “Why say that? Are you searching for clicks?”

The ImPaulsive host continued: “Even the way you are talking about street fighting Nate, you’re not going to beat Nate Diaz in a street fight. You’re a well-versed guy, you’re not a guy who has to create beefs to be cool or relevant, especially when it comes to Jake.”

Fans of Logan have already theorized that he will spar against Dillon Davis, after he was scheduled to fight with Paul’s business partner, KSI.

It remains to be seen if he and KSI will be on the same card, seeing as the Brit has been teasing his long-awaited fight against Tommy Fury for a future Misfits boxing event.