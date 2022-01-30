Jake Paul claims he’s planning to play in the NFL after boxing

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul claims he wants to join the ranks of the NFL when he finishes with boxing, as he plans to retire with a 10-0 record.

Since Jake Paul first stepped into the boxing world back in 2018, he’s only continued to make forward steps – both in the ring with his skills, and out of it with the size of the events.

Following his knockout win over Tyron Woodley at the end of 2021, the social media sensation has linked himself with a fight against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr, and even teased that he may move into MMA.

However, in another big twist, the Ohio native has already planned out his future beyond boxing – and it involves taking over a different sport altogether, football.

After appearing on ESPN’s First Take, and backing himself to face off with Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, the 24-year-old joined Stephen A’s World to talk a bit more about things.

When pressed on what he wants to do after boxing, Jake surprised the host with his hopes of strapping on the pads and hitting the gridiron. “Stephen, I can run a 4.5-second 40-yard dash,” the YouTuber said. “You don’t think the Browns would draft me? Come on now, I can play Free Safety!”

While it may have appeared to be a joke, Jake further noted that he even could play wide receiver. “I’ll be up in there scoring touchdowns. You’ll see me on SportsCenter highlight reels.”

.@jakepaul's plans: retire from boxing with a 10-0 record then make a move to the NFL 🏈 @stephenasmith pic.twitter.com/krmuNmowAo — ESPN+ (@ESPNPlus) January 28, 2022

Even though the NFL might be a pretty big reach, Jake’s hopes of walking away with a perfect 10-0 boxing record aren’t all that far off. He currently sits at 5-0, and his repeatedly demonstrated his knockout power.

If he wanted to go into the NFL, it would take some serious work on his part, but at this point, it’s difficult to doubt Jake as he proven critics wrong time and time again.