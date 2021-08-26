Lizzo jokes about pregnancy with Marvel’s Chris Evans in viral TikTok

Lizzo, singer and one of the biggest musicians on TikTok, made a joke about being pregnant with Marvel actor Chris Evan’s child in a duet with a TikTok combining the two stars’ faces together.

The original video by @maryscartoons shows Mary combining both stars’ faces taking Evans’ nose and eyebrows and merging them with Lizzo’s face.

Lizzo reacted to the video by staring at her screen. However, when we get the final reveal of what the child would look like, the video cuts to Lizzo standing back from her phone cradling what appears to be a baby bump.

Lizzo is known on TikTok for her hilarious reactions, body-positive videos, as well as celebrating the recent success of her single ‘Rumors’ featuring rapper Cardi B.

The video, posted on August 25, has blown up on TikTok with over 3.5 million likes and nearly 19 million views. She captioned it “Wait a damn minute” referencing a viral meme.

Many fans however weren’t sure if it was a joke asking Lizzo to confirm and several were already shipping the two celebrities as a pair. Chris Evans hasn’t responded to the TikTok yet on his Instagram and Twitter and he does not have a TikTok account yet.

Lizzo has been busy in recent weeks promoting her first single in four years, ‘Rumors’, which debuted at Number 4 on the Billboard Hot 100. After the single’s release, Lizzo faced a wave of body-shaming and racist comments that left the singer in tears during an Instagram Live.

In response, the singer received support from Cardi B who featured on the song, Chloe Bailey and huge TikTok star Bella Poarch. Poarch said in a tweet it was “sad to see society and the internet come together to try and take down people.“