Addison Rae has perfect response to fans memeing her meeting Lady Gaga at Met Gala

Addison Rae had the perfect response as fans made jokes about her appearance at the 2021 Met Gala alongside superstar Lady Gaga – leaning into the memes about the TikTok star mixing with other celebs.

The Met Gala is an annual fundraising gala for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute that many big names crave an invite to what’s considered one of the flashiest and covered events of the year. The event is organized by fashion magazine Vogue.

Guests arrive in elaborate costumes that are tied to a theme. In the past, themes have included “Camp”, “Manus x Machina” with this year’s being “In America.”

With Addison Rae invited, the internet was quick to poke fun at the TikTok star mixing with the A-listers also in attendance.

One meme jokes about Lady Gaga meeting Rae, and mistaking her for a waitress, asking for champagne. But even after Rae explains who she is, Gaga retorts “Okay Addison Rae get me some champagne.”

Although Rae could have taken the memes as a jab at her, she instead replied “I would do anything for you” and tagged Gaga – showing she’s taking the jokes in her stride.

I would do anything for u @ladygaga https://t.co/vRZfrsxhKu — Addison Rae (@whoisaddison) August 24, 2021

Gaga has not yet responded to the tweet on social media and has been busy promoting a new Vegas residency instead. However, fans thought the tweet was hilarious with one saying “PEOPLE ARE SLEEPING ON UR HUMOR” while others said Rae should do a TikTok dance to one of Gaga’s songs.

Rae’s Met Gala controversy

Rae’s presence at the Met Gala has caused some controversy over, as well as the likes of Emma Chamberlain and James Charles. Some consider the influencers to not be big enough celebrities to appear alongside the likes of Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Harry Styles.

In fact, Rae has even been asked about this by paparazzi to which she appeared to brush off the criticism. While not addressing the question directly, Rae said, “Anyone who supports me, I love you, and thank you for everything. It means the world, and I couldn’t do this without you guys!”

However, some people have turned to make memes instead of criticizing the thought of superstars like Taylor Swift and Queen Bey mixing with newer TikTok celebrities.

beyoncé when addison rae greets her at the met galapic.twitter.com/VvjnFgvyEg — sarahˣ de haan wolfe calloway (@CashewAunt2) August 23, 2021

Rumored Met Gala seating plan leaked

Though very unlikely to be a genuine seating plan, one leaked on August 23 that appeared to show where guests were sitting. Addison Rae is seated opposite Beyoncé while James Charles is rumored to be sat opposite Lana Del Rey.

On the same table, Charli D’Amelio is rumored to be sat opposite Cara Delevigne.