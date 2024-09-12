RiceGum welcomes baby daughter with girlfriend Ellerie

YouTuber and streamer Bryan ‘RiceGum’ Le has welcomed a baby girl with his girlfriend, Ellerie Marie, after officially announcing the pregnancy in August 2024.

On September 12, Marie posted a black-and-white photo of herself cuddling her newborn daughter, Bea, to Instagram, where she announced the happy news to her half-million followers.

“Bea, you are living proof of God’s love and promises,” she wrote in the post’s caption. “I am forever blessed to be your mommy, you are a gift from God himself. Welcome to the world perfect girl, I am so excited to watch you grow.”

Fans were quick to congratulate the couple in the comments, sharing humorous gifs and emojis expressing their excitement for the new parents.

This news follows the heartbreaking loss of their first daughter in 2023. In a gut-wrenching YouTube video, RiceGum documented the experience learning about the pregnancy and the events leading up to the birth.

Later in the upload, he revealed that their daughter had been stillborn when Ellerie was 35 weeks pregnant after doctors discovered the infant had no heartbeat.

“Every genetic test, blood test came back perfect, and the reason for this tragedy will forever be unknown. Ellerie had to be induced for labor for 48 hours,” RiceGum explained.

“She gave birth to the most perfect angel. The cutest baby girl with soft, chubby cheeks and a tiny button nose. She looked perfect, just like she was sleeping. Only a few more weeks and she would’ve been here with us.”

Instagram: elleriemarie RiceGum uploaded a now-unavailable YouTube video in April 2023 documenting the loss of he and Ellerie’s first child.

However, the couple would share far brighter news a year later. In June, Ellerie posted a photo of herself and Ricegum to her Instagram stories, clearly showing off her baby bump.

In August, she posted another photo of herself and Le posing next to an elaborate backdrop with giant letters that read, “Baby,” along with a rainbow made out of balloons.

Just weeks later, the duo has welcomed their baby girl to the world — and fans couldn’t be happier for the new family.

“Bea, you have no idea how much joy you’ve brought into our lives,” one user wrote. “Always remember your angel big sister in heaven is watching over you. We love you so so sooo much.”

“Congrats!” another exclaimed. “Glad y’all didn’t give up. God bless that baby girl.”

“Babygum is here,” another joked.

At present, RiceGum is continuing his career as a content creator, but revealed he was “quitting” streaming after his contract with Rumble ended in May.

RiceGum joins the ranks of internet-famous fathers like YouTube star PewDiePie, who welcomed his first child, a son named Bjorn, with wife Marzia in July 2023.