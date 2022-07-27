Lizzo celebrates ‘About Damn Time’ reaching No.1 in charts on TikTok

Kawter Abed . Last updated: Jul 27, 2022

Lizzo’s hit song ‘About Damn Time’ has reached number one in Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, and she has celebrated the accomplishment on TikTok.

The singer has earned her second No.1 single on the Billboard Hot 100, with the funky single ‘About Damn Time’. Lizzo first hit the top spot in 2019, with her single ‘Truth Hurts,’ which dominated the chart for seven weeks.

She posted a video on TikTok to share the news with her 24.8 million followers.

In the clip, she shows the top 10 songs on the Billboard chart, revealing that ‘About Damn Time’ has finally reached top spot.

Her song ‘2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)’ is playing throughout the video, as she lip syncs “Girl, I’m about to have a panic attack,” before she grabs the camera to scream in excitement.

Just two days ago, Lizzo shared a clip of herself celebrating her album ‘Special’ becoming the highest charting album released in 2022 by a female artist on the Billboard 200. She celebrated in a similar style, and revealed that it’s her highest charting album so far.

Lizzo fans & Billboard respond

Fans flocked to the comment section to congratulate the ‘About Damn Time’ singer.

“Congrats! As a school counselor, your music is a staple in my counseling sessions with my middle school girls; your music always makes our day! Luv!” one user commented.

“All I got to say is it’s ABOUT DAMN TIME” another fan said.

Someone else added: “Congrats Lizzo! It’s the song of the summer of 2022 for sure!!”

Billboard even left a comment, writing “SURE DO” in response to her video caption “WE GOT A NUMBER 1 SONG YALL.”

Lizzo’s ‘About Damn Time’ has not only dominated the charts, but it’s also become a viral dance on TikTok. The hashtag aboutdamntime, has 1.8 billion views, and is filled with fans and celebrities attempting to do the funky dance.