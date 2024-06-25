Sabrina Carpenter claps back at hater with Billboard success

Sabrina Carpenter clapped back at an online hater by posting a screenshot of their negative comment alongside a photo of her song’s Billboard success.

After the success of her catchy pop ballad ‘Please Please Please,’ Sabrina Carpenter took to Instagram and Twitter to share a picture of this week’s Billboard Hot 100 chart, where the song sat at the top.

In the series of photos, she also posted a video from the studio with Jack Antonoff, the song’s producer, along with a tweet from user ‘chaserojo’ criticizing the single before it topped the charts.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen someone fumble a second single this hard. My goodness,” he wrote. Though his tweet gained over 192,000 likes, he deactivated his Twitter account shortly after Sabrina shared the screenshot.

“Thank you everyone who’s listened and made it so much fun to have these songs out in the world. more to come soon,” the ‘Espresso’ singer captioned her Instagram post.

Many fans took to the comments to congratulate Sabrina for her first #1 single. “SAB CONGRATULATIONS BOO THIS IS SO WELL DESERVED BEEN HERE SINCE 2018!!” one user wrote.

“This is embarrassing for Chase!!! So well deserved,” another said, referring to the hater. “Chase Rojo’s DMs must be scary right now,” a third quipped.

Chase later commented under the Instagram post, admitting that the ‘Please Please Please’ hitmaker made him eat his words, and received a reply from the singer.

“Congrats diva! Made me eat my words,” he wrote, gaining thousands of likes on his comment. The popstar showed no hard feelings, as she replied: “Love ya u inspire me.”

Sabrina Carpenter is no stranger to online criticism; last week, the 25-year-old was accused of “cosplaying” service workers after working in a coffee shop as part of a promotional stint.