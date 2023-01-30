Spanish Twitch star TheGrefg hosts his own Streamer Awards to staggering viewership

TheGrefg, a Spanish Twitch star, has been hosting his own Streamer Awards event on his own broadcast and the viewership he’s receiving is simply staggering.

TheGrefg is a name you might have heard before, with over 11 million followers on his Twitch channel, the Spanish streamer has been making waves on the internet as a variety content creator.

As the 7th most followed channel on Twitch, he took it upon himself to host his own streamer awards show in a similar style to QTCinderella’s, particularly for just Latin America and Spain, which takes up a good proportion of Twitch viewers and followership.

The show so far has been a massive success, with over 1.7 million live viewers, people are clearly keen to watch and partake in the live event.

This staggering figure doesn’t even account for the live audience that’s currently attending the event in person. With a massive auditorium filled and huge production value across the board, it’s easy to see why people would want to attend such a monumental event.

The viewership number is indicative of a trend in Twitch viewership with the rise of Spanish streamers across the board. Streamers such as Ibai, Rubius, and Grefg have been taking up spots within the top 10 streamers in January 2023.

Furthermore, a viewership of 1.6 million is absolutely nothing to scoff at, with The Game Award maintaining a consistent viewership of 2.8 million, TheGrefg’s event is comparable to arguably one of the biggest gaming shows of the year.

Alongside Grefg, Spanish streamers hold the highest peak viewership on the streaming website, with Ibai in first place and Grefg coming in shortly thereafter.