Lil Nas X & Kesha to “expose the industry” with new collab

Lil Nas X and Kesha teased their brand new collaboration, and it’s expected to reveal the dark underbelly of the music business.

Kesha and Lil Nas X have always been outspoken in their music and real life. Unphased by industry expectations, the two performers have pushed the boundaries of pop with bold musical fusions and fang-toothed lyrics.

From Kesha’s Rainbow to Lil Nas X essentials like “Industry Baby” and “Montero (Call Me by Your Name),” the pair confront their own person truths as a way to reclaim agency. You’ll never find them not tearing down traumatic pasts to move forward to new horizons.

In their first-ever collaboration, Lil Nas X and Kesha promise to throw the industry into a frenzy when their new song arrives everywhere soon.

When does Lil Nas X and Kesha’s new collaboration drop?

Rumor has it, the upcoming collaboration is titled “J Christ,” according to a fan account.

On TikTok, Lil Nas X teased the collaboration. “Me knowing I’m about to expose the industry next Friday and realizing I need to watch my back for the next seven days,” the performer captioned.

Whether it’s a very real concern or simply part of promo, many fans grew worried over his comments.

“Don’t die,” wrote one fan.

“What does this even mean?” asked another.

“Stay safe out there,” said a fan.

“The music in the background lets me know it’s about to get messy,” wrote another, referencing the use of “Luxury (8Bit Remix)” by Darren the Muse.

The untitled new song marks Kesha’s first release since leaving Dr. Luke’s Kemosabe records at the end of 2023. “I haven’t felt this free since I was 18,” she captioned a TikTok video.

The highly-anticipated new song drops everywhere on Friday (January 12).

