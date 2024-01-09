Lil Nas X previews “gospel album” with unreleased demo

Lil Nas X shared a snippet of a new song on Instagram Stories and confirmed he did make a gospel-inspired album.

The rapper/singer officially enters his “Christian era” on January 12 with the release of a new song called “J Christ,” the cover art for which has Christians up in arms.

His musical shift comes after 2021’s Montero, an album that resulted in several hits, including “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” and “Industry Baby.” With his decision to venture into Christian territory, he’s certainly keeping his fans on their toes.

Lil Nas X continues hyping up his forthcoming sophomore album by releasing an extended song teaser.

Wikimedia Commons, Raph_PH The rapper performs at a concert

Lil Nas X shares snippet of unreleased demo

On January 9, Lil Nas X took to Instagram Stories to not only confirm that he made a gospel album but share a snippet of a new song. “I like how the world decided I am mocking, when I literally have been working on a gospel album,” he wrote.

The track, titled “1-800-Call-God,” features prominent piano/organ and such lyrics as “I go out of my way to make a way, Lord.” In the production, gospel-style vocals can be heard swirling behind the rapper.

“We give our problems to God,” he sings before settling into the “call God” refrain.

“We aren’t ready for this Lil Nas X gospel era!” declared one fan, attaching a clip of the song.

Since teasing his new era, Lil Nas X has come under fire by the Christian right for “blasphemous” uses of biblical imagery to promote his music. After his most recent controversy, the rapper defended his freedom to utilize images of Jesus Christ for his “J Christ” single art.

“The crazy thing is nowhere in the picture is a mockery of Jesus. Jesus’s image is used throughout history in people’s art all over the world,” he said. “I’m not making fun of sh*t. Y’all just gotta stop trying to gatekeep a religion that was here before any of us were even born.”

For more entertainment news, keep it locked to Dexerto.