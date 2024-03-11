Kanye West fans slam rapper after claims he’ll sell ‘Vultures 2’ for $20

Kanye West claimed he won’t release Vultures 2 on streaming and will instead sell it for $20 on his website. Fans quickly blasted the rapper for the decision.

Kanye West wants to change the industry. In a series of Instagram DMs, the rapper allegedly said he’s “in a position to shift the music industry but our fans have to be with us to do it,” he expressed before adding that “we will no longer allow streaming companies to pimp us.”

In a follow-up message, he claimed he and his team are “discussing” their own subscription service. “Know this isn’t about making money for me,” he said. “It’s about changing the game.”

Ye then asserted that he plans to sell his forthcoming Vultures 2 album for $20 on his website instead of traditional streaming platforms. Fans didn’t take to the news and slammed the rapper.

Kanye West fans aren’t happy with his album’s $20 price tag

“Not only is $20 crazy, putting it on yeezy.com instead of streaming makes it extremely difficult for people to listen to it,” one user said. “People don’t want to use a completely different app to listen to a single album.”

“I want it on streaming platforms. I wanna be in control of when I can listen to it. I’m not tryna go on a website and limit myself to 1 album,” wrote another.

“The album is pirated in a matter of minutes, so having it on the web a month before on streaming platforms makes no sense, he’s going to lose sales,” said a third, “and also lose streams when it is released on streaming.”

“Bro I’m 15 how am i supposed to tell my parents to give me 20 bucks to buy a digital album,” wrote another.

Kanye West’s Vultures 2 was originally set to drop on March 8 but has been postponed due to additional studio time. A new release date is TBD.

