Lil Nas X claims he’s entering his “Christian era”
Lil Nas X took to social media to tease his first Christian song and claimed he is now entering his “Christian era.”
Lil Nas X has built a career around singing about an “Old Town Road” and sliding down poles to hell. His musical adeptness is admirable and sees him often sitting at the crossroads of hip-hop, rap, and pop.
His last studio album, 2021’s Montero, saw a star hitting his musical stride. The Grammy winner aimed for the stars and succeeded in reaching a new level of fame.
In 2023, the singer/rapper switches things up a bit and ventures way beyond his typical genre borders for something truly unexpected. It’s doubtful this was on anyone’s 2023 bingo card.
Lil Nas X enters his Christian era with a new song teaser
On Twitter/X, Lil Nas X teased a new Christian song, writing, “y’all mind if i enter my christian era?” The singer can be seen sitting inside the passenger’s side of a truck singing over a gentle, guitar-led arrangement.
“Father stretch my hands / The lonely road seems to last the longest / Help me with my plans,” he sings. “Everything seems to go to nowhere / Free me from worry and wanting pity.”
The song crescendos until the beat drops in for what is likely the hook. “I call on angels / I’m trying hard to face my pain, yeah,” he continues. “Give me hope when I feel / Give me when I feel less.”
Lil Nas X responds to claims it’s all a “gimmick”
Many fans were still quick to call him out for “mocking Christianity” while others said, “That’s not Christian but it’s cute.”
Hours after the teaser, Lil Nas X took to Twitter to set the record straight.
“Y’all see everything I do as a gimmick. When in reality, I’m just an artist expressing myself in different ways,” he posted. “Whether I’m a cowboy, gay, satanic, or now Christian, y’all find a problem! Y’all don’t police nobody else art like mine. Y’all hate me because I’m fun cute and petite.”
However, it appears that some users were still not appeased.
“Still a satanic video,” wrote another commenter.
Yet another user told him to “repent. God hates all workers of iniquity. You are a worker of iniquity. Again, repent.”
