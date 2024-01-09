Christians blast Lil Nas X over ‘J Christ’ cover art: ‘You are cementing your doom’

Lil Nas X stirred the pot (once again) with the reveal of the cover art for his new song “J Christ,” and Christians are losing their minds.

Lil Nas X’s “Christian era” is going well. Earlier this year, he teased a brand-new untitled ballad with the caption: “y’all mind if i enter my christian era?” The clip whipped Twitter/X users into a frenzy, with many calling the new transformation “blasphemous.”

The rapper officially enters this new chapter when his song “J Christ” arrives everywhere on Friday (January 12). While many fans applaud the singer for making bold moves, Christians aren’t taking too kindly to the cover art, which shows him being crucified.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Lil Nas X also shared a video teaser in which his crucifixion sees him morphing into a Transformer-like angel. Christians were swift in taking to Twitter/X to express their disdain for what they perceived as sacrilegious.

Twitter: Lil Nas X Lil Nas X performing in a teaser for a Christian song

Christians rally together to blast Lil Nas X

Many comments went to the extreme. One user called out “religious outrage as a form of provocative marketing” as “desperate to be controversial and get attention.”

“You are cementing your doom. I urge you to reconsider. For your salvation’s sake,” wrote another.

Article continues after ad

Oli London declared, “Mocking Christians as per usual and using Jesus’ name to promote your album! There’s nothing you won’t do for attention!”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“It’s not too late to turn back brother. Turn into a man of service and honor, dedicate your life to the truth in an era that frowns upon it so badly,” wrote another user. “We’re fighting a spiritual battle not a physical battle, understand that you can overcome what you’ve done and repent, today.”

Article continues after ad

In response to criticisms, Lil Nas X took to Twitter/X in retaliation. “The crazy thing is nowhere in the picture is a mockery of Jesus. Jesus’s image is used throughout history in people’s art all over the world,” he wrote.

Article continues after ad

“I’m not making fun of sh*t. Y’all just gotta stop trying to gatekeep a religion that was here before any of us were even born.”

As of this writing, there is no indication whether “J Christ” will be a one-off release or part of a larger project. Details are forthcoming.

Article continues after ad

For more entertainment news, keep it locked to Dexerto.