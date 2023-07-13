Liam Payne reveals he went to rehab after infamous Logan Paul podcast appearance

Former One Direction member, Liam Payne revealed he spent 100 days in a Louisiana rehab center after appearing on Logan Paul’s podcast.

It’s been over a year since the now infamous episode of Logan Paul‘s podcast “IMPAULSIVE” where Logan interviewed former One Direction member Liam Payne about his life in the band.

During the episode, fans of the singer were shocked to hear him talk about how he hated some of the other members, mainly Zayn Malk.

Liam went on to claim that the whole band had been created “with my face, and then worked around the rest…”. However, this has since been disputed and X Factor even released footage showing the band’s first member was Niall Horan.

One year after the podcast episode aired, Liam posted an update on his YouTube channel where he revealed he regretted what he’d said on the podcast and how it’d made him go to rehab.

Liam Payne revealed his appearance on Logan Paul’s podcast made him go to rehab

In the eight-minute video, the 29-year-old singer reflected on his decision to enter a Louisiana facility, admitting his disastrous appearance on Logan Paul’s podcast was a “life-changing moment” that sparked his decision to seek help for his problems with alcohol.

Reflecting on how he felt after seeing himself speaking to Logan, Liam admitted: “I became somebody I didn’t really recognize anymore and I’m sure you guys didn’t either.

“I was so angry at what was going on around me that instead of taking a look inwards I decided to take it outwards on everybody else.” Liam continued.

“It was wrong really, and my own frustrations with my own career. I want to apologize for that.

Liam was apologetic to his fans as he revealed watching the interview made him admit himself to a rehab center in Lousiana.

He said it was a “wonderful place” that helped him “get [his] head straight.”

“I was in bad shape up to that point,” he revealed.

“I was really happy more than anything when I arrived to kind of put a stopper on life and work. I didn’t have my phone for nearly 100 days.

“I didn’t connect to the outside world at all and it was kind of prepping me for that moment.

“Upon leaving was actually the hardest point was turning the phone back on… because it was a little bit scary.”

Other One Direction band members “came to the rescue”

Payne also claimed his former bandmates Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik “came to the rescue” despite admitting he didn’t like Malik during an appearance on Logan Paul’s podcast.

“The rest of the boys really stuck by me when I needed them most, they kinda came to the rescue. Even Zayn, as well, which is why I did send him a little thank you online. It came across really big-headed didn’t it?”

Liam revealed he celebrated 100 days of sobriety in May and also announced a South and Latin American tour, slated to take place later this fall. Elsewhere in the video, the entertainer shared updates on both his struggle and successes as a father and thanked fans for sticking by him throughout his tumultuous journey.