‘Controversial’ One Direction documentary is free to stream on YouTube now

Following Liam Payne’s death, One Direction is back in the spotlight, with one forgotten documentary free to stream – but it’s particularly ‘controversial.’

As he was part of the biggest boyband of the past 20 years, it’s not surprising that Liam Payne’s death was a shock to fans across the world. While many were waiting for a reunion that never came, criticisms over how both press and fans handled the news have been rife.

However, this isn’t the first time interactions with the band have been challenged. During the 2013 release of the band’s mega movie This Is Us, a largely forgotten One Direction documentary came out at the same time – but you can now stream it for free.

UK-based Channel 4 dropped Crazy About One Direction almost a week before This Is Us, focusing on the parasocial fan culture between the five-piece and their young female fanbase. Throughout the documentary, we learn the real lengths fans would go to to get a slice of their attention.

The one-off movie follows a cross-section of fans in the run-up to One Direction announcing their worldwide stadium tour in 2014, with girls camping outside their hotel rooms, rummaging through their leftover takeout boxes, and tracking their real-time movements on Twitter/X.

While some dedicated their time to writing fan fiction about an alleged relationship between Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson, others received warnings from the band’s families about getting too close for comfort.

“I probably wouldn’t kill a dog, but I’d definitely kill a cat,” one says about being noticed by the band.

“I’m part of a fandom that could kill you if it wanted to,” a second added.

Shortly after its release, the documentary sparked huge online backlash from Directioners who weren’t happy with the fanbase’s portrayal.

According to Channel 4, the broadcaster was accused of being “murderers,” alleging it was responsible for “42 suicides” after release, though no evidence of this was ever found.

It was Payne who publicly spoke out against the film, explaining on Twitter: “We couldn’t give a f**k what any documentary says there dramatized for entertainment and full of bulls**t anyway we all know… how hard you work for us and see it every day at our shows.

“Let’s all take a step back and think about what we/you have all achieved… you should be proud,” he added.

You can find Crazy About One Direction in full on YouTube, as seen above. You can also find out more about why Payne’s ex-fiancée Maya Henry sought legal action against him.