Liam Payne dies age 31 after fall from hotel room

Liam Payne of One Direction fame has been reported dead after falling from a balcony in his hotel room in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The 31-year-old singer was famous for his role in One Direction, the British boy band that took over the music scene in the early 2010’s.

Reports state the artist died on Wednesday evening after falling from the third floor of the CasaSur Palermo Hotel.

YouTube: IMPAULSIVE Liam Payne was found dead after falling from a balcony in his hotel room on October 16, 2024.

At the time of writing, it’s unclear whether or not the fall was intentional. Liam’s body was photographed on the wooden deck, surrounded by tables and chairs.

Article continues after ad

Witnesses state that the incident occurred after 5 PM, claiming that the singer had been behaving “erratically” in the hotel’s lobby prior to his death. Reports state that he allegedly “smashed his laptop” and carried it back to his room.

Payne was in Buenos Aires to attend the concert of Niall Horan, a former One Direction bandmate, where the group even reunited with each other.

Article continues after ad

This news follows Payne opening up about his struggles with prescription drug and alcohol addictions in a June 2021 podcast, saying he’d had “suicidal thoughts” that were “really, really severe.”

Article continues after ad

Fans were left devastated by the news, with many pointing out the artist’s social media posts uploaded mere hours before his death.

“This was Liam Payne less than an hour ago, and now he is dead… this world is so cruel,” one fan wrote.

At the time of writing, Payne’s former bandmates have not released a statement on the subject. Fans continue to mourn the singer online, whose sudden death has wracked the community.