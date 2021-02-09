Logo
Entertainment

Lawyer goes viral after accidentally turning on filter during meeting: “I’m not a cat”

Published: 9/Feb/2021 22:16 Updated: 9/Feb/2021 22:19

by Tanner Pierce
Pexels, Sora Shimazaki/Zoom

Share

A clip from a virtual hearing on Zoom, in which a lawyer accidentally turns on a kitten filter, has gone viral on Twitter, resulting in millions upon millions of views within only a few hours.

With Zoom slowly taking over the everyday lives of workers over the past year, more and more people have been discovering just how versatile the app is – including the many filters you can turn on while using it, which can result in pretty hilarious moments.

One place you probably wouldn’t want the filter to turn on, however, is during a virtual court hearing. Unfortunately, that’s exactly what happened to one lawyer during a recent hearing for the 394th Judicial District Court.

In a clip that has now gone insanely viral on Twitter, Lawyer Rod Ponton is seen accidentally turning on an adorable kitten filter. Unfortunately, neither he nor his assistant can seem to figure out how to shut it off, resulting in some hilarious faces being made with the filter.

The best part, however, comes at the end, when the lawyer proclaims “I’m here live, I’m not a cat” – which produces a clear chuckle from the another person in the call. Even the judge seems to be holding back laughter during the whole exchange.

The whole incident ended up going completely viral online, garnering 7.5 million views in just a few hours at the time of writing – and it’s pretty easy to see why. Seeing something that’s supposed to be dead serious go off the rails in such a magnificent way will never not be funny.

The judge in the meeting even posted online about it, proclaiming that people should always check to make sure filters are off before joining something as serious as a hearing.

At the end of the day, however, it’s hard not to feel bad for the lawyer, as he’s clearly trying his best to shut off the filter. Here’s hoping that the next time he joins one of these types of meetings, he follows the judge’s advice and checks twice.

Entertainment

Logan Paul & Tim Dillon amazed with Joe Rogan for handling ‘pressure’ of JRE podcast

Published: 9/Feb/2021 20:46

by Alan Bernal
Joe Rogan YouTube / IMPAULSIVE YouTube

Share

Joe Rogan Logan Paul

‘ImPaulsive’ host Logan Paul and comedian Tim Dillon recognized how social ‘pressure’ typically builds towards Joe Rogan for his massively popular podcast The Joe Rogan Experience

The social ‘pressure’ that builds before, or shortly after, a Joe Rogan Experience episode isn’t lost on ‘ImPaulsive’ host Logan Paul and comedian Tim Dillon. The two were impressed with how JR faces that on a daily basis.

Joe Rogan tends to be a talking point that incites strong opinions, Dillon said. “I’m gonna drop dead on his advice, I love him to death, but –”

Paul didn’t quite want to agree, instead giving Rogan props for holding things that he really stands for and seeing them through to the end, right or wrong. “There’s something about conviction, even if you know that someone is so wrong where you can respect their belief in what they’re saying.”


As light-hearted banter goes, the two roasted the popular show host for some of the more questionable things he’s been heard saying or for lending his large platform to divisive people at times.

Still, Rogan’s drive to open discussions to every form of thought, expression, or otherwise is something that the two admired. And millions of views pour in per episode, especially when cropped segments start to trend like wildfire.

The Joe Rogan Experience podcast has built one of the largest following across its 1,775 episodes of its multiple series, including “the regular JRE podcasts, JRE MMA Shows, Fight Companions, Fight Recaps/Breakdowns, Podcasts on a Plane/In a Car/In Paradise/In a Hotel Room, Joe Rogan Questions Everything, etc.,” per the JRE Library’s count.

joe rogan experience Spotify YouTubeLogan and Tim were impressed with JRE’s success while holding to its conviction.

“I don’t know how he does it, and for so long,” Paul said.

Dillon quickly added, “It’s tough. He listens. He really listens, and he’s interested. He cares about stuff, he’s curious.”

Spotify paid upwards of a million plus for the Joe Rogan Experience podcast and debuted exclusively on the platform starting September 2020.