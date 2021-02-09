Lawyer goes viral after accidentally turning on filter during meeting: “I’m not a cat”

A clip from a virtual hearing on Zoom, in which a lawyer accidentally turns on a kitten filter, has gone viral on Twitter, resulting in millions upon millions of views within only a few hours.

With Zoom slowly taking over the everyday lives of workers over the past year, more and more people have been discovering just how versatile the app is – including the many filters you can turn on while using it, which can result in pretty hilarious moments.

One place you probably wouldn’t want the filter to turn on, however, is during a virtual court hearing. Unfortunately, that’s exactly what happened to one lawyer during a recent hearing for the 394th Judicial District Court.

“I’m not a cat!" A lawyer logged into a Zoom meeting with a cat filter on and couldn't turn it off 😹pic.twitter.com/f0KGz3QOG7 — DEXERTO.COM (@Dexerto) February 9, 2021

In a clip that has now gone insanely viral on Twitter, Lawyer Rod Ponton is seen accidentally turning on an adorable kitten filter. Unfortunately, neither he nor his assistant can seem to figure out how to shut it off, resulting in some hilarious faces being made with the filter.

The best part, however, comes at the end, when the lawyer proclaims “I’m here live, I’m not a cat” – which produces a clear chuckle from the another person in the call. Even the judge seems to be holding back laughter during the whole exchange.

The whole incident ended up going completely viral online, garnering 7.5 million views in just a few hours at the time of writing – and it’s pretty easy to see why. Seeing something that’s supposed to be dead serious go off the rails in such a magnificent way will never not be funny.

IMPORTANT ZOOM TIP: If a child used your computer, before you join a virtual hearing check the Zoom Video Options to be sure filters are off. This kitten just made a formal announcement on a case in the 394th (sound on). #lawtwitter #OhNo @zoom_ushttps://t.co/I0zaj0wu6K — Judge Roy Ferguson (@JudgeFergusonTX) February 9, 2021

The judge in the meeting even posted online about it, proclaiming that people should always check to make sure filters are off before joining something as serious as a hearing.

At the end of the day, however, it’s hard not to feel bad for the lawyer, as he’s clearly trying his best to shut off the filter. Here’s hoping that the next time he joins one of these types of meetings, he follows the judge’s advice and checks twice.