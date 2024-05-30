Man phones into court hearing for suspended license while driving

A court Judge was left at a loss for words after a defendant dialed into his suspended license court hearing while in his car and driving.

A man from Michigan has gone viral after footage of him phoning into his court hearing for a suspended license while driving to the doctor was shared online.

Corey Harris was due to appear in court after a suspended license hearing, however, the case took a massive turn for the worse when Harris decided to join the court case via Zoom while driving his car.

In the clip, Harris can be seen joining the Zoom call and almost immediately getting called out by Judge Cedric Simpson after the Judge realized Harris was driving.

After Judge Simpson realized the situation, he asked the defendant, “Mr. Harris, are you driving?”

After a brief pause, Harris responded, stating, “Actually, I’m pulling into my doctor’s office. Just give me one second.”

At this point in the video, Harris doesn’t appear to realize the major error he has made, the Judge then chooses to spell it out for him, clear as day.

“So maybe I don’t understand something, this is a driver with a suspended license and he was just driving and he didn’t have a license. I’m looking at his record and he doesn’t have a license, he’s suspended and he was just driving.”

After this sunk in, Harris muttered “oh” to himself and the court listening in before ending his connection to the Zoom call and vanishing from the screen.

Once again perplexed, Judge Simpson looks around the court, completely baffled by what just unfolded, before stating, “I don’t even know why he would do that.”

Following this interaction, Judge Simpson then chose to revoke Harris’s bond and ordered him to turn himself in to the local jail.

Comment sections of the now-viral clip have been filled with online users completely flabbergasted, one X user said “You can’t make this up” while another wrote, “This is so ridiculous and way out of line he definitely will be in jail for a long time.”